Ayurveda Can Treat And Reverse Cardiac Diseases: Doctors Share Success Stories From Across India

Experts have also underscored the need for scientific evidence-based practice of Ayurveda to unleash its real potential.

There is a sharp increase in deaths due to cardiovascular ailments, which are witnessed even in younger population. Various industry reports have suggested that incidence of death due to cardiovascular disease has increased by 32 per cent in last 25 years. Cardio related ailments remained a prime cause of hospitalisation as well as premature deaths in India. In the hope to reduce high incidence of deaths due to cardiac illness, Ayurveda doctors are trying to make scientific evidence-based cardiac treatment affordable and accessible to individuals across India.

During a four-day National Ayurved Cardiology Symposium, Ayurveda cardiac specialists from across India shared various case studies supported with clinical data about Ayurveda's success in treating and reversing cardiac diseases.

The Symposium, which was aimed to promote scientific evidence-based Ayurveda across the country, was organized by Madhavbaug, brand of Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd, a specialist in treating and reversing cardiac related ailments through their Ayurvedic treatment and therapies. About 5,000 doctors from across India, including practitioners of modern medicines, attended the virtual conference.

Scientific evidence-based practice of Ayurveda is the need of the hour

Addressing the participants, Dr Rohit Madhav Sane, MD & CEO of Madhavbaug underscored the need for scientific evidence-based practice of Ayurveda to unleash its real potential.

"A major concern about Ayurveda is the lack of evidence-based approach in its treatment procedure. Any treatment method to stand the test of time should be scientifically proven. We have taken a major initiative in that direction by developing a standard treatment protocol for over 100 disorders based on clinically validated data," Dr Sane said.

In her inaugural speech, Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Lt. Gen (Retd), Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHA) emphasized the need for proper documentation of Ayurveda's success in treating various illnesses.

Echoing a similar thought, Dr Jagdish Hiremath, Chair Professor of Madhavbaug Institute of Preventive Cardiology chair by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, said proper scientific record of various Ayurvedic treatment therapies and drugs will help the industry to make a major mark at the global level.

Ayurvedic management of cardio metabolic disorders

More than 1500 (1510) Ayurveda doctors participated on virtual platform of ZOOM, FB, LinkedIn, etc., As many as 82 Ayurvedic cardiac specialists from Maharashtra, Gujrat, MP, UP, Karnataka, Goa presented their extra-ordinary and challenging case studies supported by clinical data about ayurvedic management of various cardio metabolic disorders.

Some of the major case studies presented during the symposium include role of:

Pranayama in Chronic stable angina

Sasneha virechana in hypertension

Vrana upkrama in diabetic wound management

Set of asanas in primary prevention of CHF

Effect of Langhan in fluid retention in known case chronic heart failure, obesity management in patients with comorbidities and

800 cal low carbohydrate diet and herbal medicines in diabetes patients among others.

In its press release, Madhavbaug noted that it has published over 150 research reports in peer reviewed allopathic medical journals, nationally and globally, highlighting its success in treating and reversing lifestyle disorders like diabetes, cardio-vascular disease, hypertension and obesity.