Ayurveda Can Help Ease The Burden Of Hospitals: Canadian Minister

The Canadian delegation with members of AIIA family.

Michael A. Tibollo, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Ontario province finds a solution to ease the burden of Canadian Hospitals in India's Ayurveda.

A Canadian delegation led by Michael A. Tibollo, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions of Ontario province, visited All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi on Tuesday. Expressing his desire to introduce Ayurveda in Canada, the Minister said that the traditional Indian medicine can help ease the burden of hospitals in his country as Ayurvedic therapies, principles and lifestyle can keep many diseases at bay.

The official delegation, which was also facilitated by Ministry of Ayush, took a tour of the institute and hospital as well as laboratories and other facilities to understand the integrative model adopted by AIIA. Tibollo showed his keen interest in knowing about the research and public health activities of AIIA as well as the Ayurveda Research Council in the area of mental health and addiction.

East and West medicinescan work together

In a meeting organised at All India Institute of Ayurveda, the Canadian Minister suggested that the East and West medicines can work together for the betterment of mankind.

Tibollo said," It feels great to be welcomed at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi. The institute helped me to deepen my knowledge and understanding of the importance of East and West medicines and saw here the two can work together for the betterment of mankind. In Canada, we are much focussed on quick results. Many a times, we forget about prevention, education and doing things that lead us to a better lifestyle. Many doctors over here shared their time with me today. They explained to me how interventions using ancient techniques that are tried and proven and have been around for millions of years can reduce the need for acute medicine and acute care in a hospital setting."

He believes that Ayuveda could be a solution to ease the burden of hospitals in his country.

Tibollo said, "One of the things that we have always talked about in the province of Ontario is bringing services into the community to relieve the pressure of the hospitals and I think I have found one of the solutions and it is right here in India. I want to thank All India Institute of Ayurveda for providing me with the opportunity for being here and showing me the amazing work that is being done. And yes, that is evidence-based and there is a research facility that is being attached to the hospital. And they are demonstrating the impact of Ayurveda and Yoga in treating individuals."

You may like to read

Coming up soon! Ayurveda institute in Canada

AIIA Director (Prof) Tanuja Manoj Nesari hinted that an institution propagating the knowledge of Ayurveda will be set up in Canada soon, with the help of the Canada India Foundation.

"With the help of the Canada India Foundation, we believe that the day is not far away when an institution propagating the knowledge of Ayurveda will be set up there in Canada. We are happy to share data-based evidence with Mr Tibollo and wish that he can present it to the government over there," the director as she addresses the meeting.

Among others, the delegation had Satish Thakkar, Chairman of Canada India Foundation and Ritesh Malik, National Convenor of Canada India Foundation.

Dean Ph.d, Dr Mahesh Vyas, Dean PG, Dr Anand More, HoD of Kaumarbhritya department Professor (Dr) Rajagopala, Medical Superintendent, Dr Ananthraman Sharma, HoD of Kayachikitsa, Professor (Dr) S Jonah, HoD of Shalyatantra department and other members of AIIA family were also present on the occasion.