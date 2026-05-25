Ayurveda-backed tips to heal mouth ulcers naturally

Struggling with mouth ulcers? Discover Ayurveda-backed remedies that may help soothe mouth ulcers naturally from cooling herbs to simple dietary changes that support oral healing and comfort.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : May 25, 2026 3:24 PM IST

Tips to heal mouth ulcers naturally. (Image: AI Generated)

Although mouth ulcers can seem quite small they can cause a lot of pain and irritation making it difficult to eat, talk or even swallow water. These tiny sores called 'Chhale' that appear on the inside of the cheek or tongue are usually caused by stress, indigestion, spicy foods, lack of sleep and excessive body heat.

Mouth ulcers and Pitta Dosha

People typically rely upon instant gels or medicines to get relief from mouth ulcers in Western medicine whereas Ayurveda believes in treating the cause naturally instead of masking the pain. Mouth ulcer also known as 'Mukha Paka' in Ayurveda is associated with the imbalance of Pitta Dosha i.e metabolism and heat in the body. Unhealthy eating habits, stress or digestive issues can lead to painful ulcers forming in the interior of the cheeks, lips or tongue.

Causes of mouth ulcers. (Image: AI Generated)

Tips to heal mouth ulcers naturally

Looking for relief from mouth ulcers? Check out these tips shared by Dr. M.S. Mahadevan, BAMS, Happiest Ayurveda, Bengaluru to tackle mouth ulcers based on Ayurveda:

The most basic Ayurvedic treatment recommended for mouth ulcers is mulethi or yashtimadhu mixed with honey. Mulethi is renowned for its cooling and anti-inflammatory effects and honey provides protection to the affected area and promotes healing. Applying this mixture gently for at least 2 to 3 times a day may help to decrease the irritation and discomfort in the ulcer area. Cow ghee is also a common remedy suggested in Ayurvedic medicine. Just a bit of ghee can be applied directly to the ulcer to help relieve burning sensations and dryness. Dr. Mahadevan suggests that taking a teaspoon of ghee with warm milk at night will enhance the digestive system and lessen the possibility of getting an ulcer again. Diet is another important factor that can be used to get rid of mouth ulcers naturally. In Ayurveda an individual is highly encouraged to have cooling food which reduces excess heat in the body. Some food items like coconut water, fennel seeds, fresh buttermilk and fresh curd are believed to be beneficial due to their digestive and balancing properties. It is recommended to stay away from spicy food, tea, coffee, processed snacks or very salty foods during the active period of ulcers because they can aggravate the inflammation. According to Dr. Mahadevan stress is another key factor that is linked to recurrent mouth ulcers. To decrease the heat and inflammation inside the body the Ayurveda expert advises you to practice calming techniques such as good sleep, mindful eating and cooling breathing exercises like 'Sheetali Pranayama'. The traditional oral care practices of Ayurveda like 'Gandusha' and 'Kavala' are also commonly advised. Gandusha is where the person holds medicated oil or herbal liquid like coconut oil in their mouth for a couple of minutes and Kavala is when the person gargles with herbal solutions. Gargling with lukewarm turmeric solution with salt is said to be effective in maintaining oral hygiene and healing of ulcers naturally.

While the majority of mouth ulcers clear up within a week to two if a mouth ulcer is recurring or is severe then it should not be overlooked. The healthcare professional suggests that sometimes sores that do not heal may indicate a vitamin deficiency or digestive problems. It's recommended to keep well hydrated, consume balanced meals and promote gut health to minimize frequent flare-ups without medication.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.

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