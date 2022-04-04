Ayurveda and Meditation: Guru Acharya Manish Ji Making Strides to Bring Ayurveda to the Masses!

Everyone has dreams but to make them come into reality, it takes a lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort, and Acharya Manish Ji certainly possesses all of them.

With his unwavering hard work and determination, Acharya Manish Ji is today popularising Ayurveda and natural healing.

Acharya Manish Ji is a world-famous name in the field of Ayurveda and nature cure. He is a living legend who has extensive knowledge of Yoga and Ayurveda. He has utilised his knowledge to help millions of people understand their importance. His dedication and unwavering willpower have resulted in significant improvement in the acceptance of the benefits of Ayurveda and natural healing.

His present occupation can be traced back to his childhood. When Acharya Manish Ji was 16 years old, he became prone to fever, cough, and cold. This sometimes became quite severe and he remained sick for around two years. He went to every doctor, astrologer and did everything possible but nothing worked. Things took a turn when he visited his aunt in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, during his summer vacation in 1995. His uncle who ran an Ayurvedic clinic there offered him some Ayurvedic mixtures and medicines, and he began to improve, much to his astonishment. He realised that allopathic medicines suppress the symptoms of health problems and do not give a cure. This made him even more curious to study this alternative medicine, and he divulged his interest in studying Ayurveda. He studied Charak Rishi's Charak Samhita, the encyclopaedia of Ayurveda, as well as other works, to gain a thorough understanding of this age-old holistic science.

By the early 2000s, he had begun collaborating with other Ayurvedic practitioners to gain experience in the field. By 2013, he decided to make Ayurvedic medications more widely known and had created a brand. Shuddhi Ayurveda made its debut in 2019. At present, Shuddhi Ayurveda has 250 products and is a brand that is trusted by the masses. Apart from this, he has also implemented postural medicine at the Hospital and Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS), Dera Bassi, near Chandigarh, along with his team of very capable doctors. Shuddhi Wellness Clinics, Nature Cure Centres, and HIIMS centres are today springing up all across India. At present, Shuddhi Ayurveda has 160 clinics across India with 250 Ayurvedic doctors, 15 dieticians, and 15 BHMS doctors to diagnose patients. Acharya Manish Ji's clinics treat about 11,000 patients in a month pan-India on an average. He is also planning to expand the footprint of Shuddhi Ayurveda by opening 40 more clinics. Along with this, he also intends to promote newer Ayurvedic research and enter into the international market.

Additionally, Acharya Manish Ji also spreads awareness about Ayurveda on various TV channels. He highlights the importance of utilising Ayurveda, living a healthy lifestyle, eating balanced food, and practising yoga and meditation. For Acharya Manish Ji, success is not an activity but a process. He truly is an embodiment of being an entrepreneur with a purpose.