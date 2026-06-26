Ashwagandha vs everyday stress: What really happens to your body and mind after taking it consistently for 8 weeks

Can ashwagandha ease everyday stress? Here's what an expert suggests may happen after taking it consistently for eight weeks including potential benefits and important considerations.

Ashwagandha. (Image: Pexels)

Ever had one of those weeks when your mind just won't calm down? You finally get into bed after a long day but your mind keeps wandering. The following morning you wake up feeling exhausted, impatient with little things and even easy tasks begin to seem like too much to handle. If this sounds familiar then you are certainly not the only one. With everyday stress becoming more prevalent in society many people are leaning to natural remedies like Ashwagandha to find relief.

Interestingly there are several studies suggesting that this ancient Ayurvedic herb isn't meant to work overnight but rather points to a period of eight weeks wherein daily administration of Ashwaganda might be best to see the most beneficial effects of this stress reliever.

Why Ashwagandha takes time to work

Ashwagandha belongs to a group of herbs known as adaptogens that support the body's natural stress response systems to help it adjust to physical and mental stress. The essential components found in Ashwagandha are in contrast to caffeine or any other stimulants that have an immediate effect on the body which is why it takes time to show results.

Dr. Babu U V, Director of Research & Development Centre, Himalaya Wellness Company explains, "Ashwagandha is not a quick fix so anyone who knows how the adaptogens work would never expect to come up with such an effect. Clinical studies always indicate that it takes about 8 weeks of daily use to have a valuable effect of Ashwagandha."

According to Dr. Babu the first two weeks are primarily a settling-in phase. In this timeframe the body starts to process withanolides which are natural bioactive compounds found in the plant. Some people might feel a little better in the first few weeks when it comes to sleep or energy varying from person to person.

Weeks 3-4: Noticeable changes begin

The benefits are generally consistent and begin to show around weeks three and four. "Cortisol levels show measurable reductions, perceived stress comes down and a general steadiness in mood becomes apparent," Dr. Babu explains. "These are not placebo level observations but they show up in controlled studies."

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The 2025 placebo-controlled clinical trial published in the National Institute of Health (NIH) has also found that adults taking standardized ashwagandha extract had significantly lower levels of perceived stress and serum cortisol than adults receiving a placebo. In the study the participants also said they had better sleep quality and overall health after taking them regularly for the duration of the analysis.

Weeks 5-8: Benefits pile up

Experts say that it's the cumulative effects that become more noticeable with time. "From weeks 5 to 8 it's easier to notice the cumulative effect of the herb better quality sleep, increased stress-resilience and better wellbeing than what has been cultivated throughout the entire weeks," Dr. Babu continues. "This is the way adaptogens operate, working with the stress-response systems of the body rather than against them and that takes time to register."

A recent systematic review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirmed the same findings after examining several clinical trials. The 2026 study reported that Ashwagandha supplementation was consistently linked to stress and anxiety relief, better sleep quality and overall psychological health although scientists indicated increased sample sizes and longer-term trials are necessary to bolster the evidence.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting ashwagandha especially if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or take prescription medications.