The role of immune system to keep us healthy is unquestionable. However, it wasn't a favourite topic of discussion in the pre-pandemic era. Now, with the COVID-19 infection wreaking havoc all over the world and scientists burning the midnight oil for an effective treatment, immunity has suddenly become a hot topic. Experts are of the opinion that alongside social distancing, hygiene measures and face masks, a strong defence mechanism can be the key to protect us against the novel coronavirus.

While research bodies across the world are racing against time to find a vaccine that can make us immune to the virus, India and some parts of the world are turning to the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda to battle the pandemic. In fact, research and clinical trials are being carried out to find out the efficacy of certain Ayurvedic formulations against COVID-19. Well, as of now, there isn't any scientific evidence to prove that these formulations or other Ayurvedic herbs can be effective against the novel coronavirus. But there are many of them, known to boost our immune function in general. Rev up your defence mechanism with ashwagandha, giloy and other herbs. However, indiscriminate use can lead to ide effects. So, consult an Ayurveda expert before you start taking these herbs.

According to Ayurveda experts this herb acts as a brilliant immune booster, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from this, ashwagandha is known to be a great stress buster and sleep inducer. Lack of sleep and a heightened sense of worry or anxiety can lead to hormonal imbalance, which, in turn can weaken your body's defence mechanism. Ayurvedic experts generally use the roots of ashwagandha to treat various ailments. You can have the root in powdered form. Having it in the form of herbal tea is also a good option.

Giloy

This is another popular Ayurvedic herb that can boost your immune function. Giloy, experts say, is rich in immunomodulatory protein and an active component known as berberine. The anti-viral property of this herb, which helps it to bring down fever, can be attributed to berberine. Loaded with antioxidants, giloy can also be instrumental in protecting you against free radical damage and flushing out toxins. Ayurvedic experts have also used it for treating heart ailments, diabetes and other conditions. It is commercially available in the forms of capsules or powder. You can also prep giloy juice at home.

Yashtimadhu

This herb improves our immune response to various infections including cough and cold. Powerful antioxidants like flavonoids also make it a very good immune booster. Yashtimadhu or licorice is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties. You can have licorice powder with honey, or boil the roots of Yashtimadhu in warm water and drink the mixture. Having a concoction prepped with tulsi, licorice roots, pudina and boiled water can also be a good option.

Tulsi

Popular in Indian households through ages, this herb comes loaded with vitamin C and zinc, Both these ingredients make tulsi a great immune booster. It is also known for its anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties which keep infections at bay. Moreover, this herb can improve the functioning of immune cells, suggests a growing body of research. You can have tulsi in he form of tea. While organic tulsi tea is widely available, you can make your own version at home with its leaves.