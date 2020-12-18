Ayurveda the ancient healing therapy from India has been using Ashwagandha to heal numerous ailments naturally. This a one of the most popular herbs in Ayurveda and is used in many of its formulations. The same is true for Ashwagandha essential oil. This oil is derived from the herb and is equally potent. It has a calming effect and its use can offer relief from numerous health problems including headache hypertension body ache palpitations and insomnia. This oil is basically derived from the root of the Ashwagandha plant. It is also known to have potent aphrodisiac properties. You need to