Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, has been using Ashwagandha to heal numerous ailments naturally. This a one of the most popular herbs in Ayurveda and is used in many of its formulations. The same is true for Ashwagandha essential oil. This oil is derived from the herb and is equally potent. It has a calming effect and its use can offer relief from numerous health problems including headache, hypertension, body ache, palpitations and insomnia. This oil is basically derived from the root of the Ashwagandha plant. It is also known to have potent aphrodisiac properties. You need to use this oil along with a carrier oil like sesame oil or sandalwood oil. Let us take a look at a few of the health benefits of Ashwagandha essential oil here.

It can offer relief from depression

Ayurveda uses Ashwagandha for the treatment of mental conditions like stress and anxiety and depression. The essential oil derived from this herb will also have the same effects as the herb. You can mix it with a carrier oil and use it to gently massage your body including your forehead. It soothes the skin and boosts blood circulation. You will immediately relax and feel your stress fading away because it stimulates the release of dopamine in the brain. It also boosts cognitive powers and helps you sleep better. To cure insomnia, just massage this oil on your forehead before going to bed.

It can be used to heal a range of skin infections

The benefits of Ashwagandha essential oil are many and it comes with potent anti-bacterial, anti-septic and anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it the perfect solution when it comes to defeating skin issues and infections like acne, pimples, eczema, rashes and severe itching. All you have to do is apply this oil on the affected part of your body. Leave it on for a couple of hours and then wash off. It will also make your skin glow.

It helps get rid of aches and pains

This oil can relieve muscle tension and pain in any part of the body It can be used for both neuropathic and muscular pain. This is because the phytochemicals contained in the root of this plant have natural analgesic qualities. Patients of arthritis can benefit immensely from regular use. This oil contains natural anti-inflammatory properties, which can reduce the swelling of joints so common in arthritis patients. All you have to do is just massage this oil directly on the affected area and you will get relief in a very short time.

The right way of using Ashwagandha essential oil

This is one essential oil that you must definitely keep in your house to take care of health issues quickly and effectively. But remember to always use it along with a carrier oil like sandalwood oil, sesame oil, coconut oil or olive oil. This is because it is strong and needs to be diluted before use to avoid complications. Always do a patch test before using this oil to check for allergic reactions though this is a rare occurrence.