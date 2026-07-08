Amla health benefits explained: Does eating Indian Gooseberry daily help improve vision?

Are you suffering from strained and tired eyes? Try to include amla or Indian Gooseberry into your diet to improve your vision and eyesight. Read on to know the best way to add this superfood to your daily diet routine.

Medically Verified By: Mr. Shafiulla Hirehal Nuruddin

Amla health benefits explained: Does eating Indian Gooseberry daily help improve vision?

We've all hit that 4 PM wall eyes dry, heavy, like they've been rubbed with sandpaper. Our eyes run a marathon every day with no rest day, with back-to-back video calls and scrolling late into the night. Blue-light glasses and dark mode are digital Band-Aids that help but don't touch the strain building up at a cellular level. And this is where an ancient Ayurvedic remedy suddenly seems very modern. A small, sour fruit called Amalaki, or Amla.

During an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Shafiulla Hirehal Nuruddin, Founder & Managing Director, Greenspace Herbs, explained why amla, or Indian Gooseberries are the best Ayurvedic herbs that comes packed with medicinal properties.

Why Amla Is Considered the Best Ayurvedic Herb for Eye Health

In Ayurveda, Amla belongs to a rare group of herbs known as Chakshushya, which means literally 'that which is good for the eyes'. The science behind the tradition is staggering. Amla contains a very high concentration of Vitamin C and some tannins (emblicanin A and B).

Amla's form of Vitamin C is very stable (whereas that of a normal supplement is unstable) and sets up a cascading antioxidant effect that protects the retinal micro-capillaries, the delicate vessels that feed your eyes. These vessels are subjected to oxidative stress for many hours on high energy screens; Amla is a biological shield, supporting their resilience and removing that "burned-out" feeling.

Can Amla Soothe Burning Eyes? Here's How Ayurveda Explains It

Amla works not just on the eyes. Ayurveda views the body as a single interconnected web and Amla is revered as a Tri-Doshic Balancer it regulates internal "heat" (Pitta) without disturbing digestion or energy. That burning feeling after a long day at work is classic Pitta aggravation. Amla is cooling and not dampening, so it helps clear systemic heat and promotes clarity from within.

How to Add Amla to Your Daily Routine for Better Eye Health

Here's the real-world takeaway: screen time is not going to disappear, so the smarter goal is resilience. Just like we've learned to give our skin a routine to follow, our eyes deserve the same routine, and Amla makes it easy.

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A spoon of Amla juice in the morning, a piece of murabba, a teaspoon of churna in warm water or a simple capsule all fit into a busy day without any fuss. No need for costly foreign supplement.

Amla for Eye Health: What It Can and Cannot Do

A note on honesty, because it counts: Amla is not a quick fix or a substitute for a good eye exam. It works like good nutrition, silently, cumulatively, over weeks of steady use. Think long-term visual endurance, not a quick fix.

"The thing I like about Amla is he is humble. It is local, affordable and has been used for ages in Indian kitchens while we have been chasing expensive solutions. In a wellness world obsessed with the new and the foreign, sometimes the most modern answer is one we'd almost forgotten. Your eyes are working overtime. Perhaps it is time to give them something that has been working quietly for generations," said Shafiulla Hirehal Nuruddin.