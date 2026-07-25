Amla explained: Benefits, nutrition, uses, side effects and who should avoid it

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 25, 2026 8:38 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma
Amla or Indian gooseberry is a small, round, pale green fruit from India and some Southeast Asian countries. It tastes extremely sour, slightly bitter and astringent but is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. Amla has potent antioxidants like emblicanin A, emblicanin B, gallic acid, ellagic acid and flavonoids apart from L-ascorbic acid.
These compounds act as antioxidant that protects cells in the body from oxidative stress which is a major driving force of ageing and various chronic diseases. Interestingly, Ayurveda has been using amla for centuries to promote digestion, respiratory, heart health, vision and overall vitality. At present several researchers are investigating the possibility of screening and treatment of diseases linked to lifestyle.
Amla nutrient profile.
The high amount of Vitamin C is one of the main reasons for amla's popularity. Vitamin C is also important to help support the body's immune cells which fight infections from bacteria, viruses and other dangerous organisms. The antioxidants in amla also help to break down oxidative stress and immune cells work better.
Amla is rich in antioxidants which are found naturally in it. This fruit helps to prevent damage to healthy cells by free radicals. The unstable molecules found in Amla are involved in ageing, inflammation and chronic diseases. Its antioxidants help lower oxidative stress and promote overall wellbeing.
Amla has traditionally been used for centuries to enhance digestion and promote gut health. Experts say that Indian gooseberry contains dietary fibre which encourages regular bowel movements and healthy gut flora. Some studies have also indicated that amla can fight against acidity and boost the absorption of nutrients.
Indian gooseberry has been found to have diabetogenic properties which can help control blood glucose levels and boost insulin sensitivity. There are some clinical studies which have claimed that people who take amla preparations have improved blood sugar and better glucose metabolism when they are fasting. Despite its benefits healthcare professionals cautioned that it should not be used as a substitute for prescribed diabetes treatment.
Heart disease is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Studies suggest that the antioxidants in amla can help decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol oxidation, enhance blood vessel function and decrease inflammation all of which are crucial for better heart health.
Your liver is involved in hundreds of essential functions daily that include detox and metabolism. Preliminary research indicates that antioxidants in amla may prevent liver cell damage which is caused by oxidative stress while keeping liver function normal.
Amla supplies sufficient vitamin C which is essential for producing collagen to keep skin firm, stretchy and elastic. Skin care experts suggest that regular consumption of foods packed with antioxidants like amla can help prevent oxidative damage from pollution and the sun's ultraviolet radiation contributing to healthier looking skin.
Indian gooseberry has been used in Ayurvedic hair oils for centuries. Many experts suggest that amla is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients which can act as nourishing agents to the hair follicles, promote hair health and prevent oxidative damage to the scalp. Although these are promising more large human studies are necessary to confirm these effects.
Amla is naturally low in calories and high in dietary fibre. Fitness experts outline that consuming foods high in fibre can help satiety, curb unnecessary food consumption and aid in healthy digestion.
Antioxidants and vitamin C could protect the tissues of the eyes from oxidative stress. Although simply consuming Indian gooseberry cannot cure eye diseases many experts suggest that the antioxidant properties found in amla ensure good eye health.
Scientists believe that oxidative stress is involved in age-related cognitive decline. The good news is that new studies indicate that antioxidants in amla could offer brain cells protection against damage and promote good brain health.
Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are factors involved in ageing. Amla's high antioxidant content could provide benefits against cellular damage when paired with a healthy lifestyle and diet.
Amla health benefits.
Several studies published in journals like Phytotherapy Research, BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, Journal of Ethnopharmacology and Nutrients claim that Indian gooseberry is loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, cardioprotective and hepatoprotective properties. Researchers found that the reason for these benefits is its high vitamin C content and the polyphenols but they cautioned that although current evidence is hopeful larger human clinical trials are required to make any definitive therapeutic recommendations.
Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi said, "Indian gooseberry is one of the most nutritious fruits available with an excellent source of vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. Although this fruit boosts immunity, digestion and health people should note that Indian gooseberry in concentrated supplements cannot cure diseases. It works best when consumed as a part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. As for individuals with diabetes, bleeding disorders or those under prescribed medications they should consult their healthcare provider before using concentrated amla supplements regularly."
One of the greatest benefits of amla is that it can be consumed in several tasty and nutritious ways including:
Generally Indian gooseberry is safe for most healthy adults but may have side effects if consumed in large amounts or in concentrated form. Check out these signs of amla side effects:
Fresh amla should be safe for most people as part of a balanced diet but these people should be cautious especially when taking amla supplements that are concentrated:
Indian gooseberry is not just a traditional remedy but a superfruit with a wealth of nutrients backed by mounting scientific research. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, fibre and potent antioxidants that are good for immunity, heart, gut, skin and hair health. But healthcare professionals stressed that a person will get the maximum benefit if they consume amla in moderate quantities along with a balanced diet, regular exercise, proper sleep and medical care. Those with chronic diseases who are prescribed medications should seek advice from a health professional before taking concentrated amla supplements to avoid potential adverse effects.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using amla, especially if pregnant or taking medications.