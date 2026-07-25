Amla explained: Benefits, nutrition, uses, side effects and who should avoid it

Amla is packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre. Discover its health benefits, nutrition, uses, possible side effects and who should avoid consuming it.

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Amla.

Amla or Indian gooseberry is a small, round, pale green fruit from India and some Southeast Asian countries. It tastes extremely sour, slightly bitter and astringent but is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. Amla has potent antioxidants like emblicanin A, emblicanin B, gallic acid, ellagic acid and flavonoids apart from L-ascorbic acid.

Amla health benefits

These compounds act as antioxidant that protects cells in the body from oxidative stress which is a major driving force of ageing and various chronic diseases. Interestingly, Ayurveda has been using amla for centuries to promote digestion, respiratory, heart health, vision and overall vitality. At present several researchers are investigating the possibility of screening and treatment of diseases linked to lifestyle.

Amla nutrient profile.

Strengthens the immune system

The high amount of Vitamin C is one of the main reasons for amla's popularity. Vitamin C is also important to help support the body's immune cells which fight infections from bacteria, viruses and other dangerous organisms. The antioxidants in amla also help to break down oxidative stress and immune cells work better.

High in antioxidants

Amla is rich in antioxidants which are found naturally in it. This fruit helps to prevent damage to healthy cells by free radicals. The unstable molecules found in Amla are involved in ageing, inflammation and chronic diseases. Its antioxidants help lower oxidative stress and promote overall wellbeing.

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Supports digestive health

Amla has traditionally been used for centuries to enhance digestion and promote gut health. Experts say that Indian gooseberry contains dietary fibre which encourages regular bowel movements and healthy gut flora. Some studies have also indicated that amla can fight against acidity and boost the absorption of nutrients.

May regulate blood sugar levels

Indian gooseberry has been found to have diabetogenic properties which can help control blood glucose levels and boost insulin sensitivity. There are some clinical studies which have claimed that people who take amla preparations have improved blood sugar and better glucose metabolism when they are fasting. Despite its benefits healthcare professionals cautioned that it should not be used as a substitute for prescribed diabetes treatment.

Promotes heart health

Heart disease is still one of the leading causes of death worldwide. Studies suggest that the antioxidants in amla can help decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol oxidation, enhance blood vessel function and decrease inflammation all of which are crucial for better heart health.

Promotes healthy liver function

Your liver is involved in hundreds of essential functions daily that include detox and metabolism. Preliminary research indicates that antioxidants in amla may prevent liver cell damage which is caused by oxidative stress while keeping liver function normal.

Promotes healthy skin

Amla supplies sufficient vitamin C which is essential for producing collagen to keep skin firm, stretchy and elastic. Skin care experts suggest that regular consumption of foods packed with antioxidants like amla can help prevent oxidative damage from pollution and the sun's ultraviolet radiation contributing to healthier looking skin.

Promotes healthy hair growth

Indian gooseberry has been used in Ayurvedic hair oils for centuries. Many experts suggest that amla is loaded with antioxidants and nutrients which can act as nourishing agents to the hair follicles, promote hair health and prevent oxidative damage to the scalp. Although these are promising more large human studies are necessary to confirm these effects.

May support weight management

Amla is naturally low in calories and high in dietary fibre. Fitness experts outline that consuming foods high in fibre can help satiety, curb unnecessary food consumption and aid in healthy digestion.

Supports eye health

Antioxidants and vitamin C could protect the tissues of the eyes from oxidative stress. Although simply consuming Indian gooseberry cannot cure eye diseases many experts suggest that the antioxidant properties found in amla ensure good eye health.

May protect brain health

Scientists believe that oxidative stress is involved in age-related cognitive decline. The good news is that new studies indicate that antioxidants in amla could offer brain cells protection against damage and promote good brain health.

Supports healthy ageing

Chronic inflammation and oxidative stress are factors involved in ageing. Amla's high antioxidant content could provide benefits against cellular damage when paired with a healthy lifestyle and diet.

Amla health benefits.

Scientific evidence

Several studies published in journals like Phytotherapy Research, BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies, Journal of Ethnopharmacology and Nutrients claim that Indian gooseberry is loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-diabetic, cardioprotective and hepatoprotective properties. Researchers found that the reason for these benefits is its high vitamin C content and the polyphenols but they cautioned that although current evidence is hopeful larger human clinical trials are required to make any definitive therapeutic recommendations.

Clinical nutritionist opinion

Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi said, "Indian gooseberry is one of the most nutritious fruits available with an excellent source of vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. Although this fruit boosts immunity, digestion and health people should note that Indian gooseberry in concentrated supplements cannot cure diseases. It works best when consumed as a part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. As for individuals with diabetes, bleeding disorders or those under prescribed medications they should consult their healthcare provider before using concentrated amla supplements regularly."

How to eat Indian gooseberry

One of the greatest benefits of amla is that it can be consumed in several tasty and nutritious ways including:

Eat fresh amla: You can cut the fruit and consume it raw simply because fresh amla offers the highest nutritional value. Some people prefer to add a pinch of rock salt or black pepper to counterbalance its sour flavour. Drink fresh amla juice: People also embrace drinking freshly extracted amla juice on an empty stomach for several health benefits. You can dilute the juice with water and flavour with mint, ginger or lemon. Use amla powder: If fresh fruit is not available dried amla powder is a good option as an alternative. You can add dried amla powder to warm water, smoothies, curd, buttermilk or fruits to reap the benefits. Prepare amla chutney: Mix all fresh amla with mint leaves, coriander, ginger, cumin and green chillies to cook a healthy amla chutney rich in antioxidants. Amla pickle: Amla pickle is a mixture of the fruit with spices that helps in digestion. Some pickles often contain too much salt and oil so you should consume them in limited quantities particularly for those with hypertension. Eat unsweetened dried amla: Dried amla pieces make a great snack while travelling, but the key to reaping the benefits of this nutritional fruit is to avoid varieties that contain too much sugar. Blend into smoothies: You can also use fresh amla or powdered amla to prepare a healthy fruit smoothie to increase vitamin C intake. Herbal tea: Another way to incorporate amla is by infusing sliced or powdered amla with hot water, ginger or tulsi for a soothing herbal tea. Amla supplements: There are several amla supplements in the form of capsules, tablets and extracts. But you should use them only after consulting a healthcare professional especially those who have chronic illnesses.

Side effects of amla

Generally Indian gooseberry is safe for most healthy adults but may have side effects if consumed in large amounts or in concentrated form. Check out these signs of amla side effects:

Reduces blood pressure levels: Amla's benefits include being able to boost insulin sensitivity which means that people who are taking diabetes medicines or insulin could get low blood sugar levels if they use it in excess. Increase bleeding risk: There is some evidence that amla can have an impact on blood clotting. So those on blood-thinning medications like warfarin, aspirin or clopidogrel should consult their doctor if they want to take amla regularly. Digestive problems: Consuming too much of Indian gooseberry products can cause stomach discomfort, acidity, gas, bloating, loose stools and diarrhoea. People with sensitive digestive systems are only recommended to take small amounts. May affect blood pressure: There are some studies indicating that amla can help to reduce blood pressure. Individuals taking antihypertensive medicines should check their blood pressure regularly. Tooth enamel erosion: Fresh amla is very acidic so eating too much can lead to a weaken tooth enamel. After eating fresh amla wash your mouth with plain water or drinking water. Possible allergic reactions: Some people can also experience itchy, red, swollen or trouble breathing after eating amla in rare cases. Ensure seeking medical help immediately if the allergic response is severe. Drug Interactions: Amla supplements may interact with diabetes medications, blood-thinning medicines, blood pressure medicines and certain liver metabolised drugs so consult your healthcare provider before beginning any herbs or supplements.

Who can/cannot take amla?

Fresh amla should be safe for most people as part of a balanced diet but these people should be cautious especially when taking amla supplements that are concentrated:

People with diabetes: People who are on insulin or oral diabetes medications need to be careful about their blood sugar levels as amla can affect blood sugar levels. People taking blood thinners: People taking drugs to prevent blood clots or other platelet products may be more susceptible to bleeding when taking concentrated amla products. People scheduled for surgery: Herbal supplements such as amla are known to affect blood clotting and blood sugar levels. So experts advise discontinuing use a minimum of 2 weeks before surgery unless otherwise recommended by a healthcare professional. Individuals suffering from bleeding disorders: People with haemophilia or other bleeding disorders should consult a doctor before taking medicinal amounts of amla. Pregnant and breastfeeding women: Raw amla is considered safe when eaten as food. However there is limited evidence on the use of high doses of supplements during pregnancy and lactation. Children: Moderate amounts of fresh amla can be added to children's diets. Concentrated extracts or supplements should only be administered with the supervision of a health care professional. Individuals with kidney disease: People with chronic kidney disease should seek advice from a nephrologist or dietician before changing their diets or consuming large amounts of herbs. People with acid reflux or sensitive stomachs: In some people the acidity of the fruit can exacerbate their gastritis, acid reflux (or GERD) and stomach irritation.

Indian gooseberry is not just a traditional remedy but a superfruit with a wealth of nutrients backed by mounting scientific research. Amla is rich in Vitamin C, fibre and potent antioxidants that are good for immunity, heart, gut, skin and hair health. But healthcare professionals stressed that a person will get the maximum benefit if they consume amla in moderate quantities along with a balanced diet, regular exercise, proper sleep and medical care. Those with chronic diseases who are prescribed medications should seek advice from a health professional before taking concentrated amla supplements to avoid potential adverse effects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional before using amla, especially if pregnant or taking medications.