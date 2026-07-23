Aloe vera explained: Benefits, dosage and what research says about this medicinal plant

Aloe vera has long been used in traditional medicine for various health benefits. Learn its proven health benefits, recommended dosage, potential risks and what current scientific research actually says.

Aloe Vera. (Photo Credit: Minty)

Aloe vera has been used for centuries as a natural healing remedy for many conditions including soothing sunburn and improving digestion. It is easy to spot aloe vera juices, gels, supplements and skin care products that offer a variety of health benefits in several stores. But how much of this is backed by science or is it just a traditional belief? Healthcare professionals note that aloe vera has a number of positive elements but should not replace any prescribed medication. One of the reason is that for most medicinal plants the effects may vary with the way in which it is used, dosage and the state of an individual's health.

Aloe vera explained: Benefits, dosage and risks

Aloe vera also known as Aloe Barbadensis Miller belongs to the Asphodelaceae family. The succulent plant holds water in its thick leaves containing a clear gel that is high in vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids and plant compounds. Some of the key bioactive compounds found in aloe vera include:

Acemannan (polysaccharide) Aloin and aloe emodin (anthraquinones) Vitamins A, C and E B vitamins Calcium, magnesium and zinc Antioxidants and flavonoids Amino acids and enzymes

Whereas the following is the list of active compounds and potential benefits of aloe vera:

Acemannan: Heals wounds and maintains immune function Vitamins C and E: Antioxidant protection Flavonoids: Reduce oxidative stress. Aloe emodin: Anti inflammatory properties Minerals: Aid in normal body activities

What are the uses of Aloe Vera?

You can incorporate aloe vera into your daily life through various tips and trick to reap its full benefits including:

Assist in relieving minor burns and speeding up healing Drink as aloe vera juice processed using natural aloe vera gel Taken orally in capsule form or as a supplement with a physician's supervision Used in cosmetic and skin care products Moisturise dry skin Relieve constipation symptoms although it is not recommended for long term use Supports oral health by minimizing dental plaque Offers antioxidant and anti inflammatory properties May have variable benefits for adults with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes

What do scientists say about aloe vera?

There is conflicting scientific research regarding the use of aloe vera. A review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that topical aloe vera may be most effective at helping wounds heal from burns and certain skin conditions. But there is limited and inconsistent evidence that oral aloe vera is beneficial for immunity, diabetes, digestion or overall well being. According to scientists more clinical trials are crucial before definitive recommendations can be made.

Can aloe vera cure any diseases?

Aloe vera has no scientific proof for curing cancer, diabetes, arthritis, viral infections or any chronic diseases. It might be used to help control some of its symptoms along with regular treatment but it should not replace the use of evidence based medical treatment.

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Expert opinion on aloe vera

Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare believes aloe vera can be a part of a healthy lifestyle but should not be a substitute for prescribed medicines. He recommends selecting decolourised and purified aloe vera products since whole leaf preparations may lead to diarrhoea and other side effects due to the presence of aloin.

How much aloe vera is safe?

Generally experts recommend consuming 30 to 50 ml of purified aloe vera juice a day depending on the concentration of the juice and the manufacturer's guidelines. It is also important to note that experts warn against using aloe vera plants for the long term without medical advice.

Who should be cautious of aloe vera?

Despite its health benefits this medicinal plant may not be suitable for everyone and people falling in this category should be very careful:

Pregnant or breastfeeding Younger than 12 years Living with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Taking diabetes medications Taking blood thinners Having kidney disease

Side effects of aloe vera

Aloe vera should be used with great caution because some people may experience certain side effects including:

Diarrhoea Abdominal cramps Electrolyte imbalance Allergic skin reactions Drug interactions

Aloe vera remains one of the most popular medicinal plants used in the world and modern science has backed up some of the traditional uses particularly for skin health and wound healing. However it is not supported by strong clinical evidence that helps the body combat disease, improve immunity or detoxify.

Disclaimer: Aloe vera may not suit everyone. Consult a healthcare professional before using it, especially if pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or managing chronic conditions.