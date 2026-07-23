Aloe vera explained: Benefits, dosage and what research says about this medicinal plant

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.
Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : July 23, 2026 5:25 PM IST
Aloe vera has been used for centuries as a natural healing remedy for many conditions including soothing sunburn and improving digestion. It is easy to spot aloe vera juices, gels, supplements and skin care products that offer a variety of health benefits in several stores. But how much of this is backed by science or is it just a traditional belief? Healthcare professionals note that aloe vera has a number of positive elements but should not replace any prescribed medication. One of the reason is that for most medicinal plants the effects may vary with the way in which it is used, dosage and the state of an individual's health.
Aloe vera also known as Aloe Barbadensis Miller belongs to the Asphodelaceae family. The succulent plant holds water in its thick leaves containing a clear gel that is high in vitamins, minerals, enzymes, amino acids and plant compounds. Some of the key bioactive compounds found in aloe vera include:
Whereas the following is the list of active compounds and potential benefits of aloe vera:
You can incorporate aloe vera into your daily life through various tips and trick to reap its full benefits including:
There is conflicting scientific research regarding the use of aloe vera. A review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that topical aloe vera may be most effective at helping wounds heal from burns and certain skin conditions. But there is limited and inconsistent evidence that oral aloe vera is beneficial for immunity, diabetes, digestion or overall well being. According to scientists more clinical trials are crucial before definitive recommendations can be made.
Aloe vera has no scientific proof for curing cancer, diabetes, arthritis, viral infections or any chronic diseases. It might be used to help control some of its symptoms along with regular treatment but it should not replace the use of evidence based medical treatment.
Dr. Sujit Paul, Group CEO of Zota Healthcare believes aloe vera can be a part of a healthy lifestyle but should not be a substitute for prescribed medicines. He recommends selecting decolourised and purified aloe vera products since whole leaf preparations may lead to diarrhoea and other side effects due to the presence of aloin.
Generally experts recommend consuming 30 to 50 ml of purified aloe vera juice a day depending on the concentration of the juice and the manufacturer's guidelines. It is also important to note that experts warn against using aloe vera plants for the long term without medical advice.
Despite its health benefits this medicinal plant may not be suitable for everyone and people falling in this category should be very careful:
Aloe vera should be used with great caution because some people may experience certain side effects including:
Aloe vera remains one of the most popular medicinal plants used in the world and modern science has backed up some of the traditional uses particularly for skin health and wound healing. However it is not supported by strong clinical evidence that helps the body combat disease, improve immunity or detoxify.
Disclaimer: Aloe vera may not suit everyone. Consult a healthcare professional before using it, especially if pregnant, breastfeeding, taking medications, or managing chronic conditions.
There is insufficient evidence to support aloe vera as a weight-loss remedy.
Yes. Topical aloe vera has good evidence for soothing minor burns and improving skin hydration.
Only in moderation and preferably after consulting a healthcare professional.