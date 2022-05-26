All India Institute Of Ayurveda Launches YogaSeAyu Campaign For International Day Of Yoga 2022

The campaign aims to promote the concept of combining Yoga and Ayurveda to achieve holistic healing.

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush (MoA) has launched #YogaSeAyu campaign in the run-up to the 8th International Day of Yoga. The integrated campaign is in sync with the Ministry's 'Yoga Utsav' and aims to promote the concept of combining Yoga and Ayurveda to achieve holistic healing.

In a statement, AIIA said that the sciences of Ayurveda and Yoga, which have their origin in the Vedas, are two sides of the same coin. Although beneficial on their own, combining the two ancient Indian sciences could help realize their true potential, it noted.

Moreover, it believes bringing Yoga and Ayurveda together provides a spiritual aspect to Ayurvedic treatment, helping it realize its complete Vedic healing powers. Similarly, Ayurveda suggests lifestyle recommendations for yoga practitioners, allowing for an all-inclusive healing, it stated.

Benefits of incorporating Yoga and Ayurveda

Talking about the campaign, Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, said, "Every year on International Day of Yoga, we take pride in walking on the path shown by our Hon'ble Prime Minister Modi ji, and this year is even more special as we are celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The Ministry of Ayush has framed the Yoga Day theme with a focus on "Brand India Globally" and to showcase India's iconic places."

"Being one of the nodal institutes for Ayurveda in the country, we believe that combining the powers of Yoga and Ayurveda creates holistic well-being. They complement and benefit each other and can lead to balancing of all doshas when practiced properly. Our campaign #YogaSeAyu strives to take this message to the masses, especially youth, who are going to shape the future of our country. The campaign is also aligned to Modi ji's mission of Swasthya Bharat. We are excited about launching this campaign and look forward to the 8th International Yoga Day," she added.

During the run-up to International Day of Yoga 2022, several events and activities will be organised at the Institute, including lecture series, workshops, poster-making competition, essay competition, asana competition, and Yoga protocol, culminating into a grand finale Yoga performance on IDY.

Besides physical events, AIIA will promote the campaign on its digital channels under the hashtag 'YogaSeAyu'. The idea is to create a buzz around the benefits of incorporating Yoga and Ayurveda into our daily lives as well as to inspire the youth through the use of new-age media.