Abhyanga: Why doing less might be the best thing for your mental health

Self-care is not to be taken as an additional activity to include in your to-do list. It is something that must fit in your lifestyle rather than vice versa.

If your day starts with email notifications and ends with dumb scrolling your phone then you are not alone. The incessant buzz of contemporary life, emails, scrolling can make your head so tired even before the day ends. Most individuals seek instant solutions but some people are resorting to slower and more conscious methods that in reality help the body to re-set oneself.

Based on Ayurveda, Abhyanga is a simple self massage method by applying warm oil on the body in gentle and rhythmic strokes. It is not about the luxurious or indulging but making a moment of quiet when both your body and mind can rest.

More than just a massage

The essence of Abhyanga is to slow down. It tends to start at the head and work their way down the body with circular movements around the joints and long movements along the arms and legs. Dr. M.S. Mahadevan, BAMS, Happiest Ayurveda, Bengaluru says that the repetition is not accidental but deliberate. As the warm oil spills over the skin and the body reacts to the constant feel the muscles start to loosen, breathing becomes shallow and the mind trails behind. What begins as an exercise routine can become a mindset cleanse. One of the first things that many people will observe is that after a couple of minutes they feel relaxed which was not the case previously.

Reason why your nervous system needs this

The nervous system is always on the alert in the context of modern life. The body is not given much of a chance to actually relax whether it be stress in the workplace or hyperactivity in front of the screen. Abhyanga is almost a wakeup call to your system to take a break. Dr. Mahadevan claims that the warmth of the oil along with the regular movement helps to reduce accumulated tension and promotes grounding effect. In the long run it can result in increased concentration, less emotional reaction and a feeling of well-being.

Five minute daily rituals

Dr. Mahadevan said, "Although Abhyanga is a potent therapy in itself it is better enhanced by basic everyday routines. It is not doing a lot but doing less but purposefully. In the morning some mindful breathing or just stretching a bit throughout the day or even taking a phone break can decrease mental clutter. These brief interruptions serve as re-set buttons where your mind can keep up with your body." The best part? They do not need to take more time even a short period of steeping away from distraction can do a lot.

The sleep connection

The Ayurveda physician told TheHealthsite.com one of the best advantage of abhyanga is better sleep. It can even seem difficult to sleep when your head is always in a frenzy. However sleep follows more intuitively when the body is relaxed and the nervous system is more relaxed. Individuals that make it a habit to engage in basic self-care routines tend to discover that they not only fall asleep more quickly but they also get up feeling more refreshed. And improved sleep does not only make mood better but also helps maintain energy levels, concentration and health.

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It is not about perfection

The flexibility of Abhyanga and other practices like it is what makes them sustainable. No ideal method to do them as you might have 20 minutes one day, five the next that is all alright. Abyanga is a form of practice in the world that seldom slows that provides the chance to rest. They give you a reminder that taking care of your body and mind sometimes does not involve dramatic changes and that it may be the easiest rituals that have the greatest impact. And in the midst of all the commotion even some quiet time can make you feel like yourself again.

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The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.