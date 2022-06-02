8 Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Sun Tanning

The herbal remedies will not only help get rid of the sun tan but also boost your skin health.

Is the fear of getting tanned stopping you from going out in the sun? Tanning is unavoidable. But you can easily remove sun tan at home with some simple ingredients. So, go out and enjoy your favourite outdoor activities this summer! We have some effective expert tips to remove sun tan at home.

First of all, let's understand why the skin gets tanned when out in the sun.

"Exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause damage to your skin. As a protective measure, your skin starts overproducing melanin to prevent damage to the upper epidermis layer of your skin. The increased melanin causes skin darkening, resulting in tanning. Along with tan, sun exposure can cause other skin issues, including sunburn, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation," explained Dr. Sridevi Gaddam, Lead Formulator at Vedix, which is an Ayurvedic beauty & wellness company that provides customised hair, skin care, and wellness regimes.

Mother nature offers multiple herbal components that are excellent healers of skin tanning. Several ancient Ayurvedic remedies for skin tan are still in use and efficiently remove tan. You can easily make these with common ingredients available at home. Turmeric, saffron, sugar, masoor dal, orange, lemon juice, papaya, etc., are effective ingredients to prepare tan removal home remedies.

Below, Dr. Sridevi has shared some home remedies that can help you remove sun tan. According to her, you can use them on your face and all over your body.

Ayurvedic Remedies For Tan Removal

1. Coconut Milk

This is a natural and readily available de-tan product. Coconut milk is rich in vitamin C and lactic acid that helps to remove your skin tan efficiently. It is also highly nourishing and hydrating, which helps to keep your skin moisturized as well.

To use, soak a cotton pad in fresh and organic coconut milk. Apply it all over the face and neck and leave it for 15 minutes to absorb. Then wash it off.

2. Cucumber Juice

Cucumber juice is also a natural cleanser. You can either apply cucumber juice with a cotton ball or rub a freshly sliced cucumber directly on your face. Leave it for about 15 20 minutes and wash it off. For maximum benefit, repeat this process every alternate day.

3. Aloe Vera

The easiest de-tan product to apply is aloe vera juice. You just need to take a broken aloe vera leaf and rub it directly on your tanned skin. Wash it off with plain water after 10 15 minutes.

4. Lemon Juice and Honey

Citric acid and vitamin C work as a natural bleach, making lemon juice a great tan removal agent. To use, take fresh lemon juice and honey in a 1:2 ratio and mix them well. Apply the mixture to your skin, leave it for 15 20 minutes, and then wash it off with a mild cleanser.

Instead of adding honey, you can add some sugar to the lemon juice and use the mixture as a scrub for exfoliation. Along with tan, this will also remove the dead cells from the surface and provide you with a fairer complexion.

5. Gram Flour, Curd, And Turmeric Pack

Make a paste of 2 tablespoons of gram flour, a pinch of turmeric and one tablespoon of curd. Apply this pack to your face and leave for about 15 20 minutes. Wash it off thoroughly with plain water. For noticeable results, use this pack twice or thrice a week.

6. Papaya And Honey Pack

Papaya is rich in enzymes that have exfoliating and skin-lightening properties. A mix of papaya pulp with honey removes dead skin and moisturizes the skin. Mix half a cup of papaya pulp with 1 2 tablespoons of honey and apply it all over your face for 20 30 minutes. Wash it off after it dries.

7. Lentil (Masoor Dal), Aloe Vera, And Tomato Pack

Mix lentil paste, tomato paste, and aloe vera puree. Apply the mask to your face, leave for 30 35 minutes and rinse it off. For the best result, apply this mask at least twice a week.

8. Buttermilk And Oatmeal Pack

Oatmeal is a natural de-tan component, and buttermilk helps to improve skin texture. A paste of oatmeal and buttermilk can efficiently remove your tan. Apply the paste for around 25 30 minutes and wash it off.

"The above-mentioned herbal remedies will not only help you to remove tan but also make your skin healthy," said Dr. Sridevi. She also suggested that a skincare routine with Ayurvedic de-tan products and exfoliators can do wonders.

Vedix helps analyze and identify your skin type and offers tailor made products suitable for your skin, she added.