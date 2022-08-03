7 Dangerous Side Effects of Ginger You Should Know

Several studies stated that ginger has permanent effects of reducing lipids and increasing insulin sensitivity. In the following article, Chief Nutritionist Dr Soumita Biswas Aster RV Hospital explains how ginger control blood sugar levels and regulates insulin.

Are you consuming ginger daily? Wait, check out the 7 dangerous side effects of ginger.

Ginger, one of the most commonly used herbs or let's say spices in Asian cuisine is known for several health benefits. From aiding digestive problems to promoting weight loss, ginger is regarded as one of the most amazing ingredients that come with tons of health benefits. Known as vishwabheshaja or the 'universal medicine', ginger has been used in aiding digestive problems, respiratory, and circulatory disorders for thousands of years.

However, anything consumed in excessive form can lead to side effects. The same goes for ginger. This ingredient is great for treating several illnesses or health problems, however, when consumed too much, it can lead to certain health problems which one must know. Take a look at the 7 dangerous negative effects of ginger.

7 Side Effects of Ginger

It will be wrong to say that everyone will suffer the side effects of ginger. However, it can give us cause for concern without realising it. Given below are the adverse effects of ginger, and precautions that one must be aware of.

Cardiac Problems

Consuming ginger on a daily basis (high dose) can have some unknown negative effects on the heart. Ginger is known to cause heart palpitation, eyesight problem and insomnia. Taking a high dose of ginger can result in low blood pressure, which can also increase a person's chances of suffering a heart attack.

Can Create Problems For Pregnant Women

Ginger, when consumed in a high dose can lead to early uterine contractions, therefore, it is suggested to avoid its intake during pregnancy. Excess ginger intake can also cause severe heartburn and acid reflux during the pregnancy period.

Dangerous for Diabetic Patients

Suffering from diabetes? avoid high consumption of ginger. Excess consumption of ginger can be extremely harmful to diabetic patients. It can massively lower blood pressure, which can lead to dizziness and exhaustion. If you are planning to consume ginger while suffering from diabetes, make sure to consult a physician or seek medical counsel.

Upset Stomach

Too much consumption of ginger can cause stomach problems. Ginger is one of those ingredients that increases the production of bile juice. Therefore, when you consume ginger on an empty stomach, it may directly lead to excessive gastric stimulation, which can cause digestive irritation and further upset the stomach.

Diarrhoea or Lose Motion

Another dangerous side effect of overconsumption of ginger can be loose motion or diarrhoea. Diarrhoea is a condition where the body suffers from extreme loose motion accompanied by vomiting. Taking excessive ginger can cause mild side effects including heartburn, diarrhoea, burping, and general stomach discomfort.

Skin And Eye Allergy

Excessive consumption of ginger can also lead to certain allergies. Rashes on the skin, redness in the eyes, dyspnea, itching, swollen lips and itchy eyes, all can get triggered by overconsumption of ginger.

NOTE

How much is too much? Taking higher doses of 5 grams daily increases the risk for side effects.