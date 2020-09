If you want great skin, always keep some rosewater handy. You can use it as a spray. It has a cooling effect and will leave your skin soft and supple. @Shutterstock

Ayurveda, the ancient healing therapy from India, believes that beauty comes from within. It seeks to balance the whole body, support digestive health, optimise energy and treat each person according to her or his specific dosha to enhance beauty. The idea is to boost overall health to give you that extra glow. It uses oils and natural ingredients to make you look beautiful. According to Ayurveda, every individual has three doshas, Vata, Pitta, Kapha. People with Vata dosha tend to be thin, have dry skin, fine-pores and delicate and wrinkle-prone skin. Those with Pitta dosha are susceptible to rashes and breakouts. They will also be prone to rosacea if their dosha is out of balance. If you have Kapha dosha, your skin will be thicker and oilier and you will have enlarged pores. You will also be prone to blackheads, pimples and eczema. Also Read - Ayurveda says a clove a day can help you boost liver health, immunity and more

Here are some holistic beauty tips from Ayurveda just for you. Also Read - 5 best anti-ageing supplements hiding in your kitchen

Natural oils make the best moisturizer

Coconut oil is cooling and light. This is perfect for people with oily skin. If your skin is dry, you may try desi ghee or clarified butter instead of your normal lotion and cream. Organic castor oil is a good option for people with dry and irritated skin. Neem oil can help you get rid of pimples and skin breakouts. You can add these oils to your face mask. If you find that your face looks oily after you wash off the oil, you can use besan or chickpea flour to get rid of it. You can also mix the oil in besan and apply it to your skin. This will bring a beautiful glow to your skin. Also Read - Sleep on copper a pillowcase if you want to enhance your beauty

Sugar is a great exfoliator

Take some sugar granules and rub it on your skin. The heat from your skin will melt the sugar gradually while exfoliating your skin at the same time. This will boost cellular rejuvenation. It will also retain the natural moisture of your skin. This is a good therapy for summer because it has a cooling effect. You may also mix it to certain herbs like bhringraj, slippery elm and rose petals and use it as a facial scrub.

Bathe in raw milk

This is soothing and it cools irritated and inflamed skin. If taking a bath in raw milk is not possible, you can always dip a cotton ball into a small bowl of raw milk and wipe your face thoroughly with it. This will remove all the dirt from your pores and open them. The fats and lactic acid in raw milk makes your skin soft and also moisturizes it.

Need a toner? Use rosewater

If you want great skin, always keep some rosewater handy. You can use it as a spray. It has a cooling effect and will leave your skin soft and supple. You can use it as many times as you like during the day. This is very refreshing in the hot summer months. You may also soak some cotton balls in rose water and freeze it. Rub this on your face after a long day and experience an instant rejuvenation of you energy levels.