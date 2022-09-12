6 Week Countdown Begins: AIIA To Drive AYUSH Ministry’s Mandate For Ayurveda Day 2022

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) officially launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 program today with an aim to help the nation become healthy and strong.

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Ayush, today officially launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 program. The nodal agency chosen for driving the Ministry of Ayush's mandate for Ayurveda Day this year is AIIA. The theme chosen by the officials for this year is 'Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda'.

Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long program that is starting from today till the 23rd September saw the virtual presence of notable dignitaries like Munjapara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai; the Cabinet Minister and others like the members of the Ministry of Ayush and the Chairperson of NCSIM; Vaidya Jayant Deopujari.

Aims And Objectives Of The Ayurveda Day 2022 Program

This whole endeavor is a very noble one to take forward the vision that was put forward by India's Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. The program aims to reach each and every citizen of India. In the coming weeks, the primary focus will be to interact with people and sensitize them so that the message of Ayurveda can percolate down to all levels. With an aim to help the nation become healthy and strong, 'Har Ghar Ayurveda' stresses on creating awareness of 'Ayurveda for Holistic Health' in every household.

Dr. Mahendrabhai shared his views and said, "On 23rd October, we will celebrate Ayurveda Day and I thank Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for having confidence in us and inspiring us to take Ayurveda to the world and help all mankind. By joining hands with other countries, we aim to take Ayurveda to every house and make true the vision of "From Healthy India to a Healthy World".

Another health official, Dr.Nesari went on to say that it is a prod moment for everyone as with the support of all the departments and ministries, officials will be able to take this years campaign to the next level.