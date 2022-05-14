5 Effective Ayurvedic Remedies For Food Poisoning

How can we avoid food poisoning and what should we do immediately at home when we have food poisoning? Ayurveda Expert answers -

Food poisoning is more common in summers as the warmer weather promotes the growth of harmful organisms. Recently, a 16-year-old girl died and around 50 more people were hospitalised after eating shawarma in Kerala. Following this incident, the state government launched a crackdown on the eateries across the state and shut down many hotels that lacked hygiene.

So, how can we avoid food poisoning? And what can we do immediately at home when we have food poisoning? We asked Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, Ayurveda Expert, Birla Ayurveda.

What causes food poisoning?

Dr. Deshmukh explained: Food poisoning, often known as foodborne illness, is a condition brought on by consuming tainted food. Food can be contaminated by infectious organisms or their poisons at any step during processing or manufacture. Contamination can also happen at home if food is handled or cooked incorrectly. The symptoms of food poisoning include vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, stomach ache and fever.

As per Ayurveda, our body has three energies- Vata, Pitta and Kapha. A sick condition develops from an imbalance of any three doshas.

Aalsak and Visuchika are Ayurvedic disorders that are similar to food poisoning. According to Ayurveda, this condition can be avoided by following a healthy diet and lifestyle. Herbs like Dashamoolarishtam, Jiraka Arishtam, Hinguvachaadi Choornam, Dhaanwantharam Kashaayam, and Hinguvachadi Gulika can aid with this ailment. These herbs are available in a variety of forms, including capsules, pills, and Choorna (powder).

Ayurvedic remedies for food poisoning

Dr. Deshmukh suggested some effective Ayurvedic remedies for food poisoning that uses food items which are easily available in the kitchen. These are:

Ginger: The best home remedy for food poisoning is ginger. It is referred to in Ayurveda as "the king of medicines" (Raj Oushadi). Ginger is anti-inflammatory. It helps reduce the symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting, stomach ache and nausea, and soothes the stomach lining. You can boil a cup of water with 1 spoon of grated ginger and add honey for taste. This helps to provide faster relief.

The best home remedy for food poisoning is ginger. It is referred to in Ayurveda as "the king of medicines" (Raj Oushadi). Ginger is anti-inflammatory. It helps reduce the symptoms of food poisoning such as vomiting, stomach ache and nausea, and soothes the stomach lining. You can boil a cup of water with 1 spoon of grated ginger and add honey for taste. This helps to provide faster relief. Yoghurt: Yogurt contains antimicrobial characteristics that aid in fighting bacteria causing food poisoning. One teaspoon of fenugreek seeds mixed with a tablespoon of yoghurt will provide rapid relief from stomach pain and vomiting.

Yogurt contains antimicrobial characteristics that aid in fighting bacteria causing food poisoning. One teaspoon of fenugreek seeds mixed with a tablespoon of yoghurt will provide rapid relief from stomach pain and vomiting. Garlic: When it comes to battling one of the most common causes of food poisoning, a garlic component is 100 times more effective than two common antibiotics. Due to its strong anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, it helps to prevent fever and other symptoms. Also, it relieves other symptoms like diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

When it comes to battling one of the most common causes of food poisoning, a garlic component is 100 times more effective than two common antibiotics. Due to its strong anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, it helps to prevent fever and other symptoms. Also, it relieves other symptoms like diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Rice porridge : Food poisoning often is accompanied by dehydration and indigestion. For this purpose, rice porridge or rice water with a pinch of salt can help to hydrate and replenish the essential salts in the body. It also helps to ease digestion.

: Food poisoning often is accompanied by dehydration and indigestion. For this purpose, rice porridge or rice water with a pinch of salt can help to hydrate and replenish the essential salts in the body. It also helps to ease digestion. Water: Water is a universal healer. Ayurveda suggests drinking plenty of water to flush out all the toxins and bacteria from your body. Dehydration can be caused by vomiting or diarrhoea, so taking little sips of water is a decent starting point.

