Modern Indians have gradually realized the unmatched value of Ayurveda over the years. As people understand its health benefits and how it can transform lives, they adopt practices that involve natural remedies against diseases instead of going for other medicines or treatments. This is the reason why ayurvedic home remedies are gaining greater traction than other expensive products that might or might not work well in sync with your natural body mechanism. Also Read - Can Ayurveda combined with scientific technology help boost immunity?

Eco-Friendly Herbs For A Healthy Life

Here are a few ayurvedic herbs that are highly effective for their health benefits and can help strike a balance between the mind and the spirit: Also Read - Down's syndrome: Ayurveda not only helps in treatment but may also successfully prevent this condition

Ashwagandha

Also known as Withaniasomnifera, this small woody plant with yellow flowers is used to create various medicines that can help you treat various diseases and body conditions. For instance, it can help in effective stress and anxiety management, boost muscle, memory, and male fertility, while also strengthening immunity in the human body. Also Read - Women have unique health problems: Ayurveda for PCOD, leucorrhoea and more

Turmeric

Indians call it Haldi in Hindi, and utilize it in various recipes, mainly to add colour to the food. It contains curcumin, which is popular for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It also helps increase blood flow and thus prevents heart diseases. Besides, it boosts the brain-derived neurotrophic factor in the brain (BDNF), which in turn, can shield you from diseases like depression and even Alzheimer’s.

Cardamom

Elaichi is also used in various meals as well as while preparing milk tea and Kaadha. It contains minerals such as magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and calcium. It offers several health benefits, including better digestion and metabolism. It helps prevent inflammation, obesity and reduces oxidative liver stress related to fat diets. It also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which can promote healthy skin by treating acne marks and blemishes. The benefits also extend to hair as it nourishes the scalp and hair follicles.

Cumin

A leafy plant that produces fruits called cumin seeds, it is also well-known for its multiple health benefits. It contains antioxidants that are highly beneficial for the skin and makes it look young. It has anticancer and hypolipidemic properties that help prevent colon cancer and reduce cholesterol levels, respectively. It can also stimulate your central nervous system and help achieve sharp memory power.

Neem

Filled with several medicinal properties, neem can be highly effective in treating acne problems by clearing the clogged pores and hence make your skin clean and clear from marks and blemishes. Apart from this, neem can heal your wounds or insect bites if you apply it in the form of a paste; it can get you rid of dandruff. Boil it in water, allow it to cool, and then use it to cleanse your hair after washing your head with shampoo. It also ramps up immunity and can offer relief to eye problems like redness or irritation.

These are the top 5 ayurvedic herbs that are easily available in your surroundings and can keep you protected from various health problems.

(Authored by Ritika Krit, Founder, Kamree)