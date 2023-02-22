5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Acne

Try these easy and reliable home remedies to get rid of acne.

Ayurveda expert Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh explains why some people get acne outbreaks as well as suggests some effective home remedies to treat acne.

Are you struggling with recurrent acne outbreaks and looking for natural ways to deal with it? You have landed in the right place. Acne can be unpredictable and aggravating, yet it is one of the most common skin diseases in teens worldwide. Acne is brought on by the sebaceous glands producing too much oil, which blocks the hair follicles. Luckily, there are numerous natural remedies in Ayurveda that could aid in controlling acne.

Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, Ayurvedic Consultant, M.D. in Ayurveda, explains the causes of acne and shares some simple Ayurvedic home remedies to treat the skin condition. Read on:

Causes of acne, as per Ayurveda

Acne is known as "Yauvan Pidika" in Ayurveda, and it is thought to be a symptom of an inflamed Pitta Dosha. Acne can also affect your shoulders and back in addition to your face. Vata, Pitta, and Kapha are the three basic Doshas, according to Ayurveda, and well health is regarded as the ideal condition of balance between these three Doshas. Acne is thought to be the result of the Pitta Dosha, which functions beneath the skin and causes heated poisons to manifest as acne. One should follow a Pitta-pacifying diet to prevent acne. Avoid hot and fermented meals if you suffer from recurrent acne outbreaks. It's advisable to stay away from dishes that are really sour and heavily fried.

Ayurvedic home remedies for acne

According to Dr Deshmukh, following are some Ayurvedic home remedies for acne that may help treat acne better.

Amla Juice: Drink Amla juice on a daily basis. The most coveted ingredient in Ayurvedic skin care is Amla or Indian gooseberry. According to some sources, fresh amla juice has 20 times more vitamin C than orange juice. Because vitamin C is a natural antioxidant, it shields you from the damaging effects of free radicals and stops acne from developing.

Herbal Mixture: Equal portions of coriander seeds, fennel, basil, turmeric, and amla should be ground together. Antioxidants found in all of these seeds and herbs fight inflammation under the skin. 15 minutes before lunch and dinner, take half a teaspoon of this powder and chug it down with hot water.

Ayurvedic Concoction of Kutki, Guduchi, and Shatavari. Our Ayurvedic doctor claims that a Kutki, Guduchi, and Shatavari herbal combination can work miracles. Take 1/4th teaspoon of the mixture two or three times per day. Combine the three herbs in equal parts. Place the powder on your tongue after meals and flush it down with cold water.

Melons: Applying melon to your skin might also be helpful. All you have to do is apply some melon to the skin before bed and let it sit there for the night. Acne will heal thanks to its cooling anti-Pitta properties.

Cumin Coriander-Fennel tea: Drinking cumin, coriander, and fennel tea can help the body stay cool and keep heat-producing pollutants away. Take a third of a teaspoon of these three seeds infused in hot water. For optimal effects, consume this tea three times each day.

Try these easy and reliable home remedies to get rid of acne for good!

Disclaimer: The remedies/tips mentioned in this article may sometimes cause unwanted reactions especially in people with underlying conditions or react to certain medications. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.

