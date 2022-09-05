5 Ayurveda Herbs For Strong Lungs: Tulsi, Pippali And More

Either cell are altered in vivo using vectors to introduce the genes into the body or modified ex vivo in a laboratory. Gene therapy can potentially treat various genetic diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and AIDS and other illnesses like cystic fibrosis and haemophilia. Curative cell and gene therapies mark a significant change in patient care that will significantly affect all aspects of the patient journey.

It is imperative to keep your lungs in good shape through exercise and diet and herbs also play an important role in improving respiratory health. Read on.

Our breathing is a fragile vessel that carries us from birth to death, says Dr. Frederick Leboyer. We breathe every day without even a pause, which means our lungs are working 24 7 throughout the entire lifespan. The job of the lungs is to provide your body with precious oxygen necessary to sustain life. Daily assault of dust, smoke, pollution and microbes can lead to poor lung health and affect overall health.

It is necessary to keep lungs in good shape through exercise and diet and herbs also play an important role in improving respiratory health. Poor lung health can lead to recurrent cough, cold and diseases like asthma too. Since ancient times Ayurveda has helped with various herbs to treat diseases, boost immunity, keep skin healthy, and have multiple health benefits. Ayurveda means the science of life and emphasizes on both preventive as well as curative ways to improve health and wellbeing. Let's check out the commonly used herbs in Ayurveda that help improve our respiratory functions or keep our lungs strong.

The following Ayurveda herbs are very famous and effective since ages and are known to strengthen the respiratory system and heal the lungs.

Tulsi or Holy Basil

It is one common herb that is found in every Indian house. Tulsi is rich in antioxidants, zinc, and Vitamin C that acts as a natural immunity booster. Tulsi also shows anti-bacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties that help fight infections and strengthen the respiratory system. Juice of Tulsi leaves mixed with honey is very effective in bronchitis, asthma, influenza, cough, and cold. It also helps to detoxify the blood and is useful in improving the blood circulation of lungs.

Yashtimadhu or Licorice Root

You may like to read

This is most commonly chewed to get relief from sore throat, cough and is also useful in chronic diseases like Asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and many more. The licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, tannins as active component that help boost lung capacity and also boost the body's defense mechanism to fight and recover from infections.

Shunthi or The Dry Ginger Powder

This is full of nutrients and active compounds that are beneficial for our body. The anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals present in ginger root help in relieving common cold, cough. Dry ginger powder is recommended with warm water or honey to get quick relief from cough from varied causes

Pippali or Long Pepper

This is an effective herb in managing cold and cough. Ayurveda calls it a boon for the entire respiratory system. The active component piperine helps improve lung function, it also has expectorant, carminative and anti-infective properties. Long pepper powder is recommended to consume with normal diet or with honey. Pippali is an excellent anti-inflammatory and helps fight respiratory tract infections.

Bibhitaki

This is one of the ingredients of Triphala. It contains many antioxidants such as ellagic acid, tannins, and flavones which provide anti-inflammatory effects along with the immune-building activity. It is one fine ingredient of Kofol cough syrup that effectively heals and soothes your throat and gives relief from cough. Along with herbs a little self-care through mindful eating and enhancing lung health through yoga and pranayama. Breathing exercises improve respiratory health and reduce stress as well.

(This article is authored by Dr. Manisha Mishra Goswami, Medical Adviser, Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd)