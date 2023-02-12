5 Amazing Health Benefits of Frankincense Essential Oil

Below listed are some of the other health benefits of using frankincense oil, take a look and understand how it helps in keeping your body safe.

Frankincense essential oil, also known as olibanum is extracted from the Boswellia trees. In Ayurveda, this oil is used in the treatment of several chronic diseases, and conditions, including cancer, and asthma. It is also used in aromatherapy, due to its cooling and calming properties. Frankincense comes packed with potential health benefits that we will discuss today.

Extracted from the Boswellia trees, frankincense, along with myrrh has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for years. It is administered for the treatment of blood stagnation and inflammation diseases that causes pain and swelling. According to ayurveda experts, frankincense essential oil helps in relieving pain due to swelling in the muscles.

Can Fight Cancer

Studies have revealed that frankincense and myrrh together can help in the treatment of cancer. Boswellic acid present in the frankincense essential oil prevents the cancer cells from spreading. Some of the cancers this ayurvedic essential oil can help fight are --

Breast cancer Prostate cancer Pancreatic cancer Skin cancer Colon cancer

Improves Asthma

Another health benefit of frankincense essential oil is that it prevents the production of leukotrienes, which causes bronchial (throat) muscles, which helps the patient suffering from asthma. This ayurvedic essential oil helps manage asthma symptoms such as wheezing, and shortness of breath.

Reduce Arthritis

The prevention of leukotrienes helps in easing the symptoms of asthma, and also helps in managing signs of arthritis. Arthritis causes inflammation and pain in the joints such as the knee, feet, and fingers. According to the studies, leukotriene compounds are responsible for causing inflammation in these areas.

Helps Maintain Oral Health

Frankincense comes packed with boswellic acids which have good antibacterial properties. This helps in preventing and treating oral (mouth-related) infections. Some of the issues are that bad oral health can lead to bad breath, toothaches, and cavities.

May Improve Stomach Function

The anti-inflammatory properties of frankincense essential oil help in reducing symptoms of diseases based in the stomach, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.