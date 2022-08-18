4 Dangerous Side Effects of Triphala Powder

Triphala (Tri meaning Three and Phala means fruits), is an Ayurvedic combination of three fruits. These three fruits are Amalaki (Phyllanthus Emblica), Bibhitaki (Terminalia Bellirica), and Haritaki (Terminalia Chebula). In the book of Ayurveda, Triphala is known as one of those amazing herbs which are packed with several health benefits. Triphala has long been an integral part of the ancient ayurvedic culture as a tonic that promotes health and well-being. However, as we always say - nothing consumed in a huge amount is good for the health. More than good it actually does harm to your body and overall health. Here is a list of some of the unknown and dangerous side effects of Triphala that you should know.

Side Effects of Triphala Powder

While this herb is known for treating several health conditions, experts have also warned about certain side effects that Triphala can have on your body. Check out the complete list below and make sure to avoid taking Triphala without consulting a doctor or a physician if you have any underlying health conditions.

Affect The Digestive System

Triphala is a mild laxative which can cause gas and trigger digestive problems such as gas, diarrhoea, cramps, stomach upset, and many other gastrointestinal issues. Depending on what form of Triphala you are consuming, the symptoms of digestive problems can range (from mild to severe). However, it is best to stop taking Triphala if you notice any of the symptoms listed above.

Can Cause Pregnancy Complications

Haritaki, which is one of the ingredients of Triphala is considered to be the cause of abortions in pregnant women. Studies have also associated this ingredient with many other harmful effects on expecting mothers. Therefore, if you are pregnant, it is recommended to not consume Triphala.

Can React Negatively With Medicines

Triphala can cause problems in the proper functioning of one of the most important liver enzymes called cytochrome P450. This can lead to improper functioning of the medicines. In a study published in the National Library of Medicines, one component of Triphala was found to interact with depression drugs and caused a relapse along with disruption of sleep pattern (leading to insomnia), and extreme mood swings.

Sudden Drop In Blood Pressure

Triphala is famous for its anti-diabetic properties. However, when a diabetic who is already on medication, consumes excessive Triphala, their blood pressure can drop to dangerously low levels. Therefore, people who have low blood pressure should avoid Triphala as it can lower it more, which will not be good for your body.

