10 Facts About Berberine That You Should Know

Berberine is a natural compound found in several plants like barberry, goldenseal, and tree turmeric. It has been used in both Indian Ayurveda as well as traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. Numerous scientific studies have investigated the potential health benefits of Berberine and have reported promising results.

Maitri Trivedi, Nutritionist, Pure Nutrition Naturals, has listed 10 facts about Berberine that you should know.

1. Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Studies have found that it can help lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity and reducing insulin resistance. Berberine can also help reduce fasting blood sugar levels and improve HbA1c levels.

2. Improve Cardiovascular Health

Berberine has been shown to improve several markers of cardiovascular health, including reducing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It can help lower LDL cholesterol levels and increase HDL cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of heart disease.

3. Antimicrobial Properties

Antimicrobial properties in Berberine make it an effective treatment for infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi. It can help treat bacterial infections such as Staphylococcus aureus, Helicobacter pylori, and Escherichia coli.

4. Improve Digestive Health

Berberine reduces inflammation in the gut and improves gut flora. Studies have found that it is effective against Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), and diarrhea caused by bacterial infections.

5. Reduce Inflammation

Berberine's anti-inflammatory properties make it an effective treatment for chronic inflammation in several body parts, including the gut, brain, and cardiovascular systems.

6. Boost Immune Function

Research has found that Berberine has immune-boosting properties, making it an effective treatment for infections and autoimmune diseases. It can help increase the production of immune cells and improve the immune system.

7. Improve Mental Health

By reducing inflammation in the brain and improving brain function, Berberine can also help treat depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders.

8. Help Prevent Cancer

Berberine has been shown to have anticancer properties, making it an effective treatment for cancer prevention and treatment. Studies have found that it can help inhibit the growth and spread of cancer cells. In some instances, it has been seen to induce cell death in cancer cells.

9. Improve Skin Health

Berberine reduces inflammation and improves skin barrier function. It is also helpful in treating skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis.

10. Anti-Aging Properties

Berberine's anti-ageing properties make it an effective treatment for ageing-related diseases. It reduces oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular damage, which can contribute to the ageing process.