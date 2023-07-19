Liver To Life: Far-Reaching Consequences Of Alcohol On Women's Well-Being

How do men's and women's physiological differences impact alcohol metabolism?

Not only do men and women have different propensities for alcohol abuse, but they also have different physiological responses to alcohol. According to epidemiological statistics, over 20% of adult males misuse alcohol or suffer from alcohol-related problems. On the other hand, Dr Manish Machave, Consulting Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgeon, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, shares that only approximately 5-6% of adult females are alcoholics or regularly misuse alcohol.

Why are women more sensitive to the health impacts of alcohol intake, such as mental health difficulties, heart attacks, and liver disease?

The impacts of heavy drinking are hastened in women compared to males. A guy, for example, may be a heavy drinker for 20 to 30 years and still have moderate issues, but a woman can only be a heavy drinker for five years and still have mild problems. Women are more likely than males to acquire a drinking problem later in life. Due to their physiology, they are also more likely to develop alcohol-related health problems as they age. Women generate less of an enzyme called alcohol dehydrogenase (ADH), which is secreted in the liver and breaks down alcohol in the body, according to researchers. Meanwhile, fat absorbs alcohol, and water disperses it. Women have a more severe physiological reaction to alcohol since they naturally have more body fat and less body water.

What are the profound implications of using alcohol during pregnancy, such as the chances of miscarriage, stillbirth, preterm delivery, and foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs)?

These illnesses are known as foetal alcohol spectrum disorders (FASDs). Children with FASD may display the following characteristics and behaviours: An aberrant facial feature is a smooth ridge between the nose and the top lip (called the philtrum).

The head size is small. shorter-than-average stature Low body mass index Coordination issues Excessive activity Attention deficit Impaired memory Difficulties at school (particularly in maths) Learning difficulties Delays in speech and language Low IQ or intellectual impairment Poor thinking and decision-making abilities Sleep and sucking issues as a new-born Vision or hearing issues Heart, kidney, or bone conditions

How can we improve awareness and encourage healthy alcohol consumption choices?

Because alcohol is so widely consumed, diagnosing alcohol addiction in a loved one or even oneself can be difficult. A broad understanding of alcohol might help you recognise the signs of alcoholism. Starting talks with family, friends, and co-workers is one of the most effective strategies to improve alcohol awareness. You can talk about the consequences of binge drinking, share personal tales, and discuss strategies to encourage healthy drinking practices.

How can I quit drinking?

Set objectives and plan for change. Cutting back vs. stopping booze entirely. Treatment alternatives for alcoholism. Safely withdrawing from alcohol. Obtain assistance. Discover new significance in your life. Prepare for cravings and triggers.

