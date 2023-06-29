Suffering From Breakouts? Expert Issues Warning On Acne-Inducing Supplements
Your skin might be suffering because of your supplement intake. Doctor Jaishree Sharad sheds light on the reasons behind acne breakouts.
June 29, 2023
In the pursuit of achieving our fitness goals, we often turn to health supplements, popping tablets and mixing powders in the hope of attaining a sculpted physique. However, renowned doctor Jaishree Sharad has shed light on the dark side of these products. In an enlightening Instagram reel, she informed us about supplements that can worsen skin conditions. With a touch of beauty and wisdom, she cautioned us about how these seemingly harmless additions to our routine can actually lead to the dreaded body acne. In the caption of the reel, she gave a detailed description of supplements that cause acne.
Vitamin B6 and B12:
Beware of exceeding 5-10 mg per week as it can aggravate acne, making your skin less clear and more prone to breakouts.
While dietary supplements can be beneficial when taken in appropriate amounts, excessive consumption can lead to serious health issues. The human body requires a delicate balance of nutrients, and an overdose of supplements can disrupt this equilibrium. Other symptoms such as rashes, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe muscle or joint pain, slurred speech, and even blood in urine can manifest. It's crucial to remember that supplements should complement a healthy diet, not replace it. Moderation is key when it comes to dietary supplements to avoid potentially harmful consequences. To read in detail, click here.
