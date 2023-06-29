Suffering From Breakouts? Expert Issues Warning On Acne-Inducing Supplements

Excessive consumption of iodine can also trigger pustules on your face and chest.

Your skin might be suffering because of your supplement intake. Doctor Jaishree Sharad sheds light on the reasons behind acne breakouts.

In the pursuit of achieving our fitness goals, we often turn to health supplements, popping tablets and mixing powders in the hope of attaining a sculpted physique. However, renowned doctor Jaishree Sharad has shed light on the dark side of these products. In an enlightening Instagram reel, she informed us about supplements that can worsen skin conditions. With a touch of beauty and wisdom, she cautioned us about how these seemingly harmless additions to our routine can actually lead to the dreaded body acne. In the caption of the reel, she gave a detailed description of supplements that cause acne.

Vitamin B6 and B12:

Beware of exceeding 5-10 mg per week as it can aggravate acne, making your skin less clear and more prone to breakouts.

Whey Protein:

The casein found in whey protein can cause an unwanted rise in IGF1, the hormone responsible for acne. Be mindful of your whey protein intake.

Branched-Chain Amino Acids:

While they may be popular for bodybuilding, these amino acids can stimulate the production of IGF1, leading to a worsening of acne symptoms.

Anabolic Steroids and Testosterone Supplements:

A word of caution for bodybuilders these supplements can stimulate oil secretion, resulting in increased acne breakouts.

Iodine Intake:

Excessive consumption of iodine, often found in table salt, can trigger inflammation that manifests as unsightly pustules on your face and chest.

Take a look at her video below:

While dietary supplements can be beneficial when taken in appropriate amounts, excessive consumption can lead to serious health issues. The human body requires a delicate balance of nutrients, and an overdose of supplements can disrupt this equilibrium. Other symptoms such as rashes, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe muscle or joint pain, slurred speech, and even blood in urine can manifest. It's crucial to remember that supplements should complement a healthy diet, not replace it. Moderation is key when it comes to dietary supplements to avoid potentially harmful consequences. To read in detail, click here.

Do tell us your reaction to Doctor Jaishree Sharad's video in the comment section below.

