You must be familiar with sore breasts, bloating, chocolate cravings and mood swings, which happens to you once a month. Yes, every month you go through those insufferably crippling cramps, irrational depression and crying jags and it happens about 1 or 2 weeks before you begin to menstruate. Infamous as premenstrual syndrome or PMS, this phase sees your hormones—oestrogen and progesterone—battle against each other. They regulate the menstrual cycle and have an impact on your central nervous system. For some, the oestrogen levels go up, making them anxious and easily irritable while for others, the progesterone soars, setting them up for depression. During this period, you may feel abnormally bloated, get a sudden headache or a bout of unexplained allergies and your breasts may become unusually tender. There are 150 symptoms categorised as PMS and they vary from person to person. While you may not get rid of PMS completely, you can surely battle it better with yoga. Here are 8 PMS fighting poses for you. Practise them every day a week or two before your periods start.

Image Source: The HealthSite Video

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com