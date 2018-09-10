It becomes difficult to diagnose the area of shoulder injury because of the complicated nature of the joint. Pain in the shoulder can be also associated with tears, sprains and strength imbalances. Thus, caring for your shoulders is important to maintain the flexibility of these tender joints which, in turn, keeps injuries at bay. Certain yoga poses take your shoulders through a full range of motions and strengthen the muscles in the process. Thus, veteran fitness expert Vesna Jacob, of Vesna’s Alta Celo, Delhi, guides you through 4 yoga poses to strengthen your shoulders. However, maintaining alignment during yoga practise is equally important to avoid any injury. According to the Yoga Journal, a New York-based senior certified Anusara Yoga teacher in Rochester, Mitchel Bleier reportedly said that if those misalignments are maintained during yoga practice, especially during weight-bearing asanas, the risk of a shoulder injury goes up dramatically. You should also focus on your (supraspinatus) the muscle which helps to lift the arms) to stabilize the joint. And you should be ready to build the strength to maintain the alignment once you master all the yoga poses. So, whatever your fitness goals may try these 4 yoga asanas to keep your shoulders functioning properly.

Image Source: The HealthSite Video

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com