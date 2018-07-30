If you are a fitness freak and are very particular about a health enriching diet, bamboo shoot is something you should never miss. Not just it tastes yum, you can also try it with a wide range of veggies as well as with chicken, lamb and pork. Along with pleasing your taste buds, bamboo shoots make sure it keeps you healthy, thanks to an array of health benefits and nutritional value it has. Bamboo shoots are a nutritional power house and they are known for their low-calorie content, low sugar content and very low fat. It is rich in protein, dietary fibre and a host of vitamins and minerals like Vitamin E, Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, thiamin, niacin, folate and riboflavin, calcium, phosphorous, potassium, magnesium, selenium, sodium, copper, zinc, manganese and iron. Bamboo shoots aid in weight loss, amp up your heart, avert cancer, boost body immunity and is great for easy digestion. Watch this and find out how.

Aids weight loss: If you are looking for losing weight, bamboo shoot is a must try. Due to low calorie, fat and sugar content, bamboo shoots help you lose weight, keeping your tummy full for long.

Amps up heart health: The unsaturated fat present in bamboo shoots reduces bad cholesterol, thereby helping in better blood circulation in the body and keeping a healthy heart.

Averts cancer: Certain compounds present in bamboo leaves have cholesterol that helps in checking mutations and keeps cancer away.

Boosts immunity: Its nutrient rich minerals and vitamins and antioxidant property help in enhancing body immunity.

Great for digestion: Due to its high dietary fibre content, bamboo shoots provide easy digestion and smooth bowel movement.

Image Source: Shutterstock