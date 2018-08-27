

Advising someone to give up smoking tobacco may sound too easy but when it comes to practising that, it is definitely not an easy thing to do. Quitting smoking may take a lot of time. That is not abnormal. In case you need external help like visiting a deaddiction counsellor, please do. However, nature has a lot to offer you to help you quit smoking. These herbs can serve as potent deaddiction agents. Try out the top five natural elements like licorice, red clover, carrots, fava beans, and turmeric to quit smoking or prevent the ill effects of smoking.

While licorice looks like an old cheroot cigarette and can serve as an anti-smoking aid as it helps in satisfying oral cravings of a smoker, red clover is an age-old cancer preventer and can reduce your chance of developing cancer from tobacco. Carotenoids in carrots helps in abating tobacco induced cancer and fava beans give the feeling of euphoria that you get from smoking tobacco and can easily replace it. Turmeric, the most common kitchen ingredient helps in flushing out all carcinogens from the body.

