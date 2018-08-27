Most parents think that investing in a pacifier is a necessity. We have often seen misleading advertisements and baby posters where the cute little one is suckling on a pacifier. So, the use of pacifiers have been normalised rampantly. This is why most new or first-time parents think that using a pacifier is necessary as it comforts the baby and helps to calm down. On the brim things might look bright. But too much dependency on a pacifier could be bad for the baby. First, it leads to nipple confusion and makes your baby suckle less at the breast. This can make you baby go hungry and just keep suckling at the pacifier. Some babies become dependent on the pacifiers as it becomes a comfort factor for them. They become lazy at suckling milk from the breast and so stays put with a pacifier. This can lead to massive weight loss in the little one.

Some parents also think that suckling on a pacifier can make their baby sleep better. But in reality it hampers the sleep-wake cycle too as the baby never learns to sleep on his own. Another problem of pacifiers is that it leads to bad dental development and gives arise to misaligned teeth. They also interfere with jaw developments and can make it difficult for your baby to master the art of swallowing later.

