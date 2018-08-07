A storehouse of essential vitamins, minerals and organic compounds, sprouts supply a large amount of protein, dietary fibre, vitamin K, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, thiamin, vitamin C, vitamin A and riboflavin to the body. Also rich in minerals like manganese, copper, zinc, magnesium, iron and calcium and a host of enzymes required by our body to adequately run, sprouts help us in improving digestion, kicking up metabolism and enzymatic activity across the body, aid in weight loss, prevent anaemia and more. The list of health benefits of sprouts is pretty impressive and with a little dash of salt and pepper, it can serve as a yummy snack in the evening or as a healthy breakfast in the morning. Its enzymes help in digestion, minerals like iron and copper improves red blood cell count, thereby abating anaemia. Its low-calorie content and high dietary fibre content help in super smooth digestion. Rich on omega-3 fatty acids, it helps in producing good cholesterol and destroying the bad cholesterol, thereby improving your heart’s health. Apart from that it abates neural tube defects, enhances immunity and prevents cancer.

