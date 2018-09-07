Immune system is the body’s way of keeping your body safe from infections caused by worms, viruses or other organisms. Various cells, tissues and organs make up an immune system. White blood cells or WBC is the commonest part of immune system. WBCs are the fighter cells within the body and their main function is to attack a possibly harmful foreign body. It does so by a process called as the ‘immune response’. Apart from WBCs there are other cells called leucocytes that help the WBC perform their function.

Easy modifications like a healthy and enriching diet, de-stressing and many more could go a long way. A strong immune system is like an assurance to keep yourself away from infections. Therefore, it is very important to strengthen your immunity, especially in times like these where in you have infections all around you. There are a number of ways to improve ones immunity, and one of the most important methods is to have a good diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

