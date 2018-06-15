A wife, a mother, an actress, a diva and the list of hats Lara Dutta dons is never ending. When it comes to parenting, Lara Dutta is very careful about her 6-year-old daughter’s health and nutrition and during summer break when her daughter is super enthusiastic and always on-the-run Lara makes sure that she gets all the required nutrition. Talking about the importance of optimum nutrition in holistic child growth, Lara says, “During summers, my daughter is filled with ideas – to play new games, places to go and have lots of uninterrupted fun. I am sure all young ones look forward to the summer break the same way. While children are excited about holidays, parents often stress about how they can engage them effectively and ensure that they eat right. My daughter has very strong taste preferences, and I am on the look-out for food options that are not just healthy but also tasty and packed with nutrients,”

However, apart from nutrition, Lara is a great believer in Yoga. She even believes that yoga is a great way to incorporate flexibility and balance in kids. In this regard, she says, ‘Yoga is important for the overall growth of kids so much so that it has even been incorporated in the curriculum of many schools. It is fantastic because it promotes flexibility, strength training, balance for children. I highly recommend it to parents that they include little bit of yoga in their kids lives’ Read: Yoga for kids: When to start, how to do it right and other thing explained by an expert and How yoga and mindfulness can help children deal with anxiety

Here’s a video of Lara Dutta talking about importance of yoga for kids.