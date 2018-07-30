Working out for too long but not able to get bigger arms? These exercises can help you get those flaunt-worthy biceps.

Concentration curls

How it is done: Sit on the edge of a bench. Use the right arm to pick the dumbbell. Extend your arm so that the dumbbell is just above the floor, elbow on your thigh. This is the starting position. Curl the dumbbell while contracting your biceps as you breathe out. Keep upper arm is stationary. Bring the dumbbell to your shoulders; hold the position for a second and then return to the starting position. This is one rep. Do one set of at least 5 reps. Repeat with the left hand.

Preacher curls

How it is done: Position yourself on the preacher bench (upper arms and chest positioned against the preacher bench pad) with an E-Z bar in your hands, palms facing up. This is the starting position. Inhale as you slowly lower the weight, until your arm is almost fully extended. Exhale, using your biceps muscle to curl the weight back up until your arm is fully contracted at the starting position, hold for a brief moment. This is one rep. Do a set of 5 reps, at least.

Chin Ups

How it is done: Stand straight with your arm fully extended while gripping the pull-up bar. Keeping your knees bent, pull yourself up to the point where your chin is above the bar. Return to your original position. Once you get used to it you can add weights to your feet to increase the challenge.

Incline dumbbell curl

How it is done: Lie back on a high-incline bench with your arms facing forward with dumbbells. Keeping them forward at all times, curl each arm alternately with a full range of motion. You might have to use less weights than you usually do while standing, but this will stimulate your biceps more.

E-Z bar bicep curl

How it is done: Stand up straight holding an E-Z bar with a shoulder-width grip and elbows close to your torso. This is the starting position. Exhale and curl the E-Z bar upward by contracting the biceps. Keep upper arms stationary; bring E-Z bar to your shoulder level. Hold for a brief moment. Inhale slowly lowering the bar to the starting position. This is one rep. Do one set of 5 rep, at least.

