Shilpa Shetty Kundra, while being an amazing actor and dancer is a fitness enthusiast and believes a lot in the power of yoga, the benefits of having a fit body and overall healthy living. No wonder she looks so young and has a figure to die for. She is always seen eating healthy and working out while she also love to cheat on the weekends. With a sweet tooth, Shilpa still manages to balance her diet. She’s lately been creating a lot of buzz on social media by Facebook page @TheShilpaShetty where she covers everything right from helpful yoga poses to the healthy food. She recently put up a recipe for healthy nutritious lollies without using sugar which looks like a perfect solution to beat the heat. You must definitely try this recipe to soothe yourself from the scorching heat.

Shilpa used carrots and oranges as her major ingredients that are very nutritious. While carrots that are very high in vitamin C, beta-carotene, various antioxidants and Vitamin A (great for your eye health), oranges have its own set of health benefits too. Here’s how you can make it.

Ingredients you’ll need:

4 carrots grated

Orange juice

Ginger juice almost half a teaspoon

Quater teaspoon of nutmeg powder

Orange rind

One and a half teaspoon of honey or agave syrup

Lolly Moulds and muslin cloth

Method:

Put grated carrots in a blender and grind it well

Take a muslin cloth and drain out the juice from the ground carrots.

Pour the carrot juice in a glass

Add orange juice to it as per you liking and quantity you want to make.

Mix well

Add half a teaspoon of ginger juice and nutmeg powder.

Add half a teaspoon of orange rind (Just take an orange and very lightly grate its peel to make your own orange rind.)

Mix the juice well

Now taste your juice to see if you find the mixture sweet enough

If not, feel free to add some honey or agave as per taste.

Now pour the juice into the lolly moulds.

And freeze it to make amazing lollies.

Here’s the video of her making the sunshine lollies as she likes to call it.

Try this recipe and let us know how did you like it.