</noscript>

Dhansak is a delicious Parsi preparation. Prepared with plenty of vegetables and different types of lentils, this dal is rich in, protein, iron, and vitamins. What’s more, you need just one teaspoon oil to prepare this awesome dal. Also, relish this traditional Parsi dessert– Ravo.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup toovar (arhar) dal, washed and drained

2 tsp yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), washed and drained

2 tsp masoor dal (split red lentil), washed and drained

2 tsp urad dal (split black lentils), washed and drained

1/4 cup chopped potatoes

1/4 cup chopped brinjals (baingan/eggplant)

1/4 cup chopped bottle gourd (doodhi/lauki)

1/4 cup chopped red pumpkin (kaddu)

1/4 cup finely chopped spring onion whites and greens

1/2 cup chopped tomatoes

1/2 tsp oil

2 tbsp tamarind (imli) pulp

Salt to taste

To be ground into a smooth paste (2 tbsp water)

4 cloves of garlic (lehsun)

3 whole Kashmiri dry chillies

1 tsp coriander (dhania) seeds

1 green chilli

4 peppercorns (kalimirch)

4 cloves (laung/lavang)

1 cardamom (elaichi)

2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

For serving

Brown rice

Method:

Combine the toovar dal, yellow moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, 2 cups of water, potatoes, brinjal, bottle gourd, red pumpkin, tomatoes, spring onion whites, green chillies and salt in a pressure cooker. Mix well and pressure cook for three whistles.

Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.

Blend in a mixer to a smooth dal-vegetable mixture and keep aside.

Heat oil in a deep non-stick kadai, add the prepared paste and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes while stirring continuously.

Add the dal-vegetable mixture, 1/2 cup of water, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes.

Add the tamarind pulp, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, stirring once in between.

Serve hot with brown rice.

Image source: Getty Images

Video source: Tarla Dalal/YouTube