Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup toovar (arhar) dal, washed and drained
- 2 tsp yellow moong dal (split yellow gram), washed and drained
- 2 tsp masoor dal (split red lentil), washed and drained
- 2 tsp urad dal (split black lentils), washed and drained
- 1/4 cup chopped potatoes
- 1/4 cup chopped brinjals (baingan/eggplant)
- 1/4 cup chopped bottle gourd (doodhi/lauki)
- 1/4 cup chopped red pumpkin (kaddu)
- 1/4 cup finely chopped spring onion whites and greens
- 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 tsp oil
- 2 tbsp tamarind (imli) pulp
- Salt to taste
To be ground into a smooth paste (2 tbsp water)
- 4 cloves of garlic (lehsun)
- 3 whole Kashmiri dry chillies
- 1 tsp coriander (dhania) seeds
- 1 green chilli
- 4 peppercorns (kalimirch)
- 4 cloves (laung/lavang)
- 1 cardamom (elaichi)
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)
For serving
Method:
- Combine the toovar dal, yellow moong dal, masoor dal, urad dal, 2 cups of water, potatoes, brinjal, bottle gourd, red pumpkin, tomatoes, spring onion whites, green chillies and salt in a pressure cooker. Mix well and pressure cook for three whistles.
- Allow the steam to escape before opening the lid.
- Blend in a mixer to a smooth dal-vegetable mixture and keep aside.
- Heat oil in a deep non-stick kadai, add the prepared paste and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes while stirring continuously.
- Add the dal-vegetable mixture, 1/2 cup of water, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the tamarind pulp, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 minute, stirring once in between.
Serve hot with brown rice.
Image source: Getty Images
Video source: Tarla Dalal/YouTube
Published: March 21, 2018 11:04 am | Updated:March 21, 2018 11:04 am