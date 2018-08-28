They taste amazing, and berries of all the kinds that are available in the market have all the vitamins and minerals that you need to lead a healthy life and we have got researchers to prove it. All the kinds of berries that are easily available in India have the nutritious levels to an extent that they are called superfoods for various reasons. From anti-aging elements to immunity-boosting minerals and from metabolism boosters to cancer-fighting vitamins, berries are fruits that have got numerous health benefits. According to a research published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries have the highest antioxidants that reduce the risk of cancer. They also contain fibre, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Manganese and antioxidants that have the ability to protect us from age-related diseases. They are also known to lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases due the flavonoids present in them. Many studies have also found that the detoxifiers and antioxidants in the berries remove the rust from your joints and also treat gout and arthritis.

Images source: Shutterstock