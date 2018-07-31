A glass of fresh fruit or vegetable smoothie is healthier than that packet of munchies you snack on. And you know what? If you ditch those unhealthy packaged snacks which are high in transfats for a glass of healthy smoothie you are going to do your body and your skin a great deal of good. Not that we need to tell you but fresh fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and a host of macro and micronutrients that will only make us healthy, improve immunity and keep our skin glowing.

If you don’t like chewing on them the easiest and the quickest way to reap the benefits of nature’s bounty is to make a smoothie out of your favourite fruits and vegetables. Try and mix two fruits or vegetables together, the more the better.

Just use a blender and make yourself a glass of smoothie to snack on. We bring you five smoothes which are packed with immense health benefits.

Kiwi Pineapple Smoothie: It provides immune support and acts as an antioxidant.

Watermelon Smoothie: It improves your skin and amps up digestion.

Pumpkin Smoothie: It is good for your vision and prevents inflammatory diseases.

Layered Berry Smoothie: It boosts brain health and promotes weight loss.

Spinach Banana Smoothie: It strengthens muscle and lowers blood pressure.

So, next time you go grocery shopping make sure you add few of these fruits and vegetables in your cart and when hunger gets the better of you toss them in a blender and make yourself a healthy snack. Eat healthy, live longer.

Image source: Shutterstock

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com