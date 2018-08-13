Depression is a mental health condition that plagues millions across the world. This complex disorder manifests in various forms affecting our concentration, memory, motivation, sleep, and even body weight. It also interferes with the various functions of our body including immunity and digestion. Though a complete understanding of this state of mind hasn’t been understood yet, there are countless studies that have convincingly proved that one of the best ways to tackle depression is through yoga.

According to a recent research that appeared in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, twice-weekly yoga classes, accompanied by home practice reduce the symptoms of depression significantly. Over the past decade, there has been a rapid growth in the field of study that investigates the role of yoga in the treatment of depression and most of the results so far have been positive. Well, it’s time to shift our attention from theory to practice. Here are a few yoga poses which you can practise to alleviate depression.