

Doing yoga regularly makes you feel better and also offers many health benefits. Yoga makes your body stronger and more flexible. But how can it help you lose weight? As we all know that in order to lose weight, you must eat healthily and burn calories by doing exercise that raises your heart rate on a regular basis. More vigorous yoga styles can provide a better workout than gentle yoga, but if weight loss is your primary goal, you will want to combine yoga with aerobic exercise, running, walking, or any other workouts that you enjoy. Still, yoga can play an important role in a weight loss program.

Yoga helps in improving your self-image and sense of well-being by bringing you better in tune with your body. Reducing stress and thereby stress eating is another way that yoga can support weight loss. By encouraging a healthy lifestyle, consistent yoga practice makes it more likely that you’ll be able to maintain your weight loss. Most significantly, yoga listen to your body first. Yoga has an important role to play in a holistic approach to weight loss.