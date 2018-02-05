A video just went viral on Twitter where a woman can be seen pleading the police to take action against her husband who according to her has harassed her both mentally and physically. The woman is seen crying and looks worried about her kids. She is a resident of Khar and says that she has been physically and mentally tortured by her husband. Surprisingly she is also heard mentioning that she has already lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police about her issue, to which they have filed an FIR too but to no avail.

She is heard saying in the video that her husband has been torturing her for several years. She also mentions that she is stuck in this marriage for her children solely. She has claimed in the video that her husband has been having an affair with some other woman and spends all the money on gambling. He doesn’t even give money at home and it is becoming very difficult for her and her daughter to survive there. She is heard demanding justice for herself and a strict action against her husband. She says, ‘Kindly help me because this man will torture me mentally and end up my life. If I don’t get justice I will end up tomorrow in the streets of Khar. Please give me justice,” the woman said in the video.’

The video was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit and he captioned it with: ‘Cry of a women goes unheard with #KharPoliceStation. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Please do the needful immediately before something untoward happens. #BetibachaoBetiPadao.’ Here’s the video:

Cry of a women goes unheard with #KharPoliceStation. @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice. Please do the needful immediately before something untoward happens. #BetibachaoBetiPadao. pic.twitter.com/9DK5Bn1nJz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 4, 2018

To this, the Twitter handle of Mumbai police replied that the DCP of zone 9 is looking into the matter. People are infuriated and more than this being it is infuriating that a woman has to finally take help of the social media to have her voices heard.