When it comes to eating fruits most diabetics are skeptic they fear that eating fruits can increase their blood sugar levels. However, since diet plays an important role in diabetes management we cannot exclude fruits from a diabetic’s diet chart. Fruits are needed for proper intake of – fibre, vitamins, minerals – from the natural sources, all of which are essential for a person’s well-being and health. In fact, most fruits are rich in fibre (when eaten with their skin intact) which helps to maintain the blood sugar levels. However, they have adequate amounts of sugar in them too. This is what make most diabetics worry. But all fruits are not bad for diabetics. Fruits that are low in glycemic index could be a great choice for them and boost their nutritional intake too.

Fruits are low in GI index and almost all fruits have a value less than 50. Foods that are low in GI index breakdown slowly and helps in maintaining a steady postprandial blood sugar levels. This is why having fruits isn’t a bad idea for diabetics. But some fruits do have a high glycemic index like a ripe banana which has a reading if 55 and is best avoided by diabetics. Fruits that have a glycemic index of 70 and above can be problematic for diabetics. Hence it is necessary to know the glycemic index of the fruit they consume.

Quick tip: To ensure that what you eat is healthy and safe make sure you eat your fruits with few nuts to add more fibre to your fruit plate and help in slower absorption of sugar.

Image source: Shutterstock

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com