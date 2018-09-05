Prostate cancer is diagnosed in an estimated 80 percent of men who reach age 60 and is the second most common type of cancer in men. Research has shown that this herbal tea can reduce risk of developing prostate cancer in men. Sipping a cup or two of green tea through the day can keep you off cancer, especially for men. Green tea capsules that contained the potent catechin responsible for preventing the cancer. Researchers led by Nagi B. Kumar of the Moffitt Cancer Center found that an active component in decaffeinated green tea prevented prostate cancer development in men who have premalignant lesions. Prostate cancer forms in tissues of the prostate (a gland in the male reproductive system). Most cases could be slow growing and may even go undetected and not cause any problem. Some could be aggressive and can spread to other parts of the body and are difficult to treat. It usually presents with difficulty and pain during urination, blood in the urine along with sexual dysfunction. Advanced cases may present with bone pain in addition to the urinary symptoms. Studies say that drinking green tea regularly can help to reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer in men.

