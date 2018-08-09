A study published in The British Medical Journal claimed that eating an apple every day can keep you safe from a heart attack and stroke. Apples have a host of antioxidant flavonoid compounds —quercetin, epicatechin, epigallocatechin, kaempferol and another polysyllabic that lowers LDL or bad cholesterol. In fact, apples work on the same principle as do blood thinners or statins. However, researchers noted that prescribing statins might have some side effects for prolonged use like muscle disease or myopathy whereas eating apples was devoid of any side effects.

Available all around the season, apples form an inexpensive and effective natural remedy to control blood pressure naturally. A cup of apple slices provides 117 mg of potassium, which helps you to maintain electrolyte balance in the body. This humble fruit also exerts diuretic effect, thereby increasing the urine output and aiding in normalising your blood pressure.

Tips for including apple in your diet

You can pack an apple in your lunchbox to eat during snack time or complete your breakfast by munching an apple to reap its heart-healthy benefits. Another way to eat an apple is to add it to vegetable or fruit salad. Apple juice is not a very good idea as most of the nutrients are lost as you process it. Also, it is better to eat an apple with its peel as it contains phytochemicals, which offer protection against cancer and cardiovascular disease.

