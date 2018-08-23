

In case you are experiencing increased shortness of breath, continuous coughing, increasing breathlessness, wheezing and tightness in the chest, its time you see a pulmonologist as you may have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Ranging to many kinds, COPD is an umbrella term for progressive lung diseases that includes emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma. Exposure to tobacco smoke, dust and chemicals, fumes and burning fuels along with genetic and age-related factors can cause COPD. While it is still incurable, there are several ways of monitoring and managing COPD and improving breathing. Diet plays a special role in effective control of the condition. Here is a list of foods that you should stay away from to fight COPD efficiently. Cold cuts and cured meats, salty foods, dairy products, cruciferous veggies and fried foods are the top five foods that you should avoid if you have developed COPD, say doctors.

