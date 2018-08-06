For long garlic has been best known as a garnish to add flavour to various dishes. It medicinal and therapeutic benefits have also gained a lot of mileage. They are mentioned in Ayurvedic and ancient tests and for ages, we have been benefiting from the same. However, less has been talked about garlic as a skin care agent. But it actually helps to make your skin glowing and healthy. In fact, it particularly acts as an acne clearing agent.

Garlic has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and antiseptic properties from allicin which helps to kill the bacteria causing acne. It also helps to reduce swelling and inflammation, and improve blood circulation. These beneficial effects allow the skin to receive more nutrients and glow. Garlic also has thiosulfinates, which can act as an antimicrobial whose regular use clears the skin making it healthy and glowing.

Garlic also contains other vitamins and minerals that are believed to combat acne, like vitamin C, vitamin B-6, selenium, copper, and zinc (used to control oily substances).

Should you try it:

It is better to first do a patch test before you full-fledgedly start using garlic for skin care. If there is any kind of burning sensation or irritation, wash your face with water immediately. If your skin becomes compatible with allicin of garlic then you can crush few cloves of it and put it over the affected areas overnight.

Image source: Shutterstock

Video source: www.youtube.com/TheHealthSite.com