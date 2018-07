Vaginal dryness can affect any woman and it is particularly seen after menopause. Though it may appear as a minor irritation, it can largely impact your sex life. But women, you don’t have to worry, there are many treatments available which can help you to get rid of vaginal dryness.

What is vaginal dryness?

Dryness caused in the linings of the vagina is called as vaginal dryness. “Girls or women of any age can suffer from this condition but is likely to be seen in women after menopause or drop in the estrogen levels. It causes a discomfort, pain and uneasiness during sexual intercourse as there is not enough lubrication in the vagina for penetration thus, decreases the willingness of sex for women. The increased dissatisfaction amongst women affects the relationship with their partner. Don’t hesitate to talk or visit a doctor in case you are suffering from vaginal dryness,” explains Dr Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and Founder, International Fertility Centre.

Causes?

There could be multiple reasons for vaginal dryness which are as follows:

Stress: One needs to release stress not only for their mental health but also for their physical health as our body starts to produce higher levels of hormone epinephrine. This hormone interferes with the human body's reproductive cycle by hampering and obstructing the wetness or the lubrication of the vagina. Childbirth, breastfeeding and menopause also contribute to vaginal dryness

Allergy from chemicals: Women, often use many chemicals like soaps, hygiene washes or even lubes. These chemical cleaners are perfumed and several other substances which can be harmful to the vagina. Use products which are water-based or do not have any artificial scents.

Dehydration: " Vaginal dryness could be due to dehydration by illness, heat or even excessive alcohol consumption. Consume lots of fluids and water and use lubrication while indulging in sex," says Dr Rita Bakshi.

Anti-allergy medicines or antidepressants: Cold and flu medicines, antidepressants and even contraceptive pills dry out our body making it even worse for our vagina. But, when one stops consuming these, the vaginal dryness also vapours up.

Lack of foreplay: "The actual arousal takes place during the foreplay, hence, any kind of inadequacy in this process leads to lack of wetness for the women which leads to disappointing and lack of pleasure," says Dr Rita Bakshi.

Symptoms?

As per Dr Rita Bakshi, symptoms like burning sensations, soreness and pain in the vagina during urination and penetration. Itching and heat over and around the vaginal lips and slight bleeding during the intercourse also indicate dryness. The excessive urge to urinate and recurring urinary tract infections can also cause pain.

Do’s and don’ts to keep vaginal dryness at bay

Do’s

Discuss your problems and happiness with your partner. Use a lubricant for better sex. “Exercise regularly on a daily basis. Drink a lot of water as it clears out excess waste and helps in identifying vaginal problems. Quit smoking and alcohol and get your estrogen levels tested and checked from a doctor,” says Dr Rita Bakshi. Here are 7 foods to combat vaginal dryness

Don’t

Wear too dark or tight underwear or even tight jeans and opt for cotton or gentle fabrics.

Use chemicals like soaps and gels.

