Everybody loves to sleep! While it is proven that sleep amps up your immunity and helps you fight diseases better, one of the subjects that is spoken the least in the context of women’s fertility is how sleep deprivation or sleep disturbances can be the reason for one’s infertility. Yes, you read that right! According to Sleep, sleep disturbance, and fertility in women, a study published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews in 2015, disturbances in sleep patterns, as well as lack of sleep, are detrimental to women’s health, particularly in the context of menopause, menstruation as well as pregnancy.

The study added that the interference of hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis with the sleep cycle may be one reason for disturbances. HPA axis is the interaction between the hypothalamus (a section of the brain), the pituitary and the adrenal glands. It is known that women have a greater need to sleep than men, and this is so because of the biological functioning of the body. Therefore, women are more prone to insomnia than men- this potentially answers why women who sleep for the same hours as men will still not be as fresh as men on waking up!

Sleep cycles in women

According to a study named Sleep and Women’s Health published in the journal named Sleep Medicine Research, women have complaints of sleep quality and disturbances, especially during the premenstrual week.

It added, ” In addition to these sleep disturbances, women with the severe premenstrual syndrome often report more disturbing dreams, sleepiness, fatigue, decreased alertness and concentration during the premenstrual phase. Sleep disturbances are also commonly reported during pregnancy and increase in frequency and duration as the pregnancy progresses.”

What is the connection between sleep and fertility in women?

Here are three reasons why sleep disturbances or lack of sleep affects women’s fertility:

1) Stress– Lack of sleep can escalate your stress levels and stress can affect almost all organs of your body. When you’re stressed, you don’t get good sleep and when you’re not sleeping well, you may become relatively hyper and more stressed! Whether it’s about fertility, eye-concerns, physical body pain or anything else, the main villain is stress. Researchers have found that “stress-related alteration of progesterone secretion may increase the risk of abortive responses. When it comes to sleep, stress certainly hampers the desire for sex and equally plays foul with your reproductive capacity! Also, in women, stress could reduce your likelihood of conception through decreased uterine receptivity.

2) Sleep dysregulation: “HPA activation is identified as both an independent pathway towards infertility and as a triggering factor for sleep dysregulation, which in turn, may independently affect reproductive capacity,” observed the study.

3) Melatonin: Women, when you don’t sleep enough or sleep well, the body acutely raises melatonin levels (stress could add up to this rise). The role of melatonin and reproduction is a complex one. Melatonin increase has been linked to amenorrhea (missed period).

Therefore, it’s important to get a sound sleep as well as a longer one!

