Nightfall or wet dream is nothing but those nocturnal emissions that you may experience in the wee hours of morning. Wet dreams can be quite frustrating because it is an involuntary ejaculation. It is common among adolescents and tapers with age.

However, since talking about anything and everything related to sexual health is taboo in our society, there are chances that you may have never heard about them. Worry not, we get you all the details about nightfall, to make your life easier, quite literally! Dr Deepak K Jumani, professor and sexual health physician attached to Sir JJ Group of Hosp and Author of the Best Seller book, ‘Sex has no Expiry Date’, said, “Night falls, night emissions or wet dreams are involuntary and physiological. This is absolutely normal and tapers off as we age.”

What is it?

At puberty, hormones like testosterone throb resulting in formation of sperms and semen. This semen may also come out during sleep when one’s private organs gets stimulated between the sheets. This happens during a sexual dream when one is in deep sleep.

“There is no need to panic about the same. Many people feel guilty about this but one should rejoice about the fact that your sexual health is functioning normally. For hygienic reasons, one must get up after the wet dream caused due to night ejaculation and wash all the fluid with a soap and water especially around the penis, scrotum and the thigh portions,” added Dr Jumani.

NO. It is true that men and women, both experience wet dreams, however, men are said to experience them more often than women.

“More than 85% men get nocturnal emissions. Even women get wet dreams, though they do not ejaculate as men do. It’s an interplay of stimulation, dreaming, feeling orgasmic and ejaculation- all of which is absolutely normal. In fact, if you don’t experience this at all- you may have a reason to worry.”

Remember that they are involuntary, which is one reason that you may get a nightfall even when you are not consciously having a sexual thought. A study named, “Predictors of female nocturnal orgasms: A multivariate analysis,” published in the Journal of Sex Research found that 37% women in their study experienced wet dreams.

So the next time you experience it, just know your sexual health is normal.

