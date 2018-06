The IPL season 11 taught us way too many things, not necessarily just about cricket. The cricketer, AB De Villiers (ABD) who announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket left us in splits! He can petrify almost any bowler with his impeccable batting. The batsman has, time and again given us major parenting as well as couple goals!

In the video below AB can be spotted gymming with the kid. He captioned it as, “Gym session after practice is never easy, but when your 2 year old joins in on the fun it takes a lot of the pain away.” AB is inculcating good exercising habits by shouldering the responsibility of being a father very well. We are in complete awe of him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbPESKwlpRs/?hl=en&taken-by=abdevilliers17

Cricket is truly a game of the gentlemen, and here’s why we feel ABD is a perfect example! AB not only discharges his duties on field. But, off-field as well. He is a hands-on dad and this picture is a proof. Isn’t is amazing! Also, AB is giving us major parenting goals. AB captioned the picture, “Now we are 4! Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our lives. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home. My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this.”

Read: Spend time with your kids by playing, reading, gardening and other activities

He is a world class batsman who has proved his excellence all through his career. The famed batsman has given his home country- South Africa with 114 tests, 228 ODI’s and about 80 T20 internationals. AB is surely nailing it! His pictures are literally making us go awwwwww!

Image/video Source: Instagram/ @abdevilliers17